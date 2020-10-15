News

Allan Saint-Maximin releases emotional personal statement on Twitter

Allan Saint-Maximin releases emotional personal statement via Twitter – 14 October 2020:

“I love Newcastle and everything it stands for on and off the pitch!

“It feels like home to me now, it feels like I’m a part of this City…

“More than that, I now have the dream of following in the footsteps of David Ginola, I want to leave my mark here like he did!

“Knowing the Newcastle project, I now know that it is possible!

“Thank you Newcastle to believe in me, thanks to the supporters for this amazing connection between us!

“I will do everything I can do to achieve great things with this club!

“You guys deserve it and the best is coming!

“Thank you Steve Nickson, thank you for all the long discussions about football and life.

“Thank you for taking the time to understand me, thank you for explaining and convincing me why this Newcastle project is an incredible opportunity.

“I am very grateful for what you have done.

“New six year contract [until) 2026.

“All the glory belongs to God.”

