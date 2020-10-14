News

Allan Saint-Maximin offered and set to sign new Newcastle United deal until 2026 – Report

Back in July (2020) The Mail revealed that there was ‘growing frustration’ from Allan Saint-Maximin that his wages hadn’t been increased on the back of his excellent form.

The report says that the former Nice star was unhappy that he still earns less than a number of the Newcastle squad who rarely, if ever, actually play.

The Mail stating that Allan Saint-Maximin remained on a wage of £36,000 a week plus bonuses whilst the likes of Jonjo Shelvey (£80,000 a week) ison more that twice as much as Allan Saint-Maximin.

Common sense telling you that as Newcastle’s best outfield player last season, ASM should be rewarded and made one of NUFC’s top earners ASAP.

The French winger was then very honest when doing an interview in France last week (see below), when asked whether he saw himself staying at Newcastle United long-term, Allan Saint-Maximin said that this would depend on he club matching his ambitions.

ASM was referring mainly to investment in the squad in order to be competitive BUT paying competitive wages is of course also part of what an ambitious club needs to do, especially when it comes to their best players.

Now on Wednesday morning, The Mail have followed up that July exclusive with another Allan Saint-Maximin one.

They report that the club have now drawn up a new contract with much improved terms for the 23 year old.

With increased wages included in a new six year deal which would take Allan Saint-Maximin up to 2026.

The Mail saying that their information is that the player is happy with the new contract offer and is set to sign it.

The fact remains that in the 42 Premier League matches since he (Allan Saint-Maximin) and Steve Bruce arrived at St James Park, Newcastle have only won once when ASM has not started the game.

The full stats are laid out below but basically, NUFC have won 12 of the 26 PL games that ASM has started, but only one of the 16 where he wasn’t in the starting eleven.

In a big interview with French media last week, Allan Saint-Maximin was asked: ‘Do you plan to stay at Newcastle United for the long term?’ and he replied:

“The club has a lot of ambitions and everyone has followed the news around Newcastle in particular with the possible takeover which was ultimately not possible, compared to the Premier League. There are a lot of big investors trying to buy the club. We also have a president who invests a lot of money in order to strengthen the team and continue the development.

“For my part, everything will depend on this development.

“If the club is developing well and it is in line with my ambitions, staying is a possibility.

“If things don’t turn out like that, obviously the question of leaving will arise.

“Now we are in a huge league with a lot of big teams, so being able to play in Europe and the Europa League would be really great. The Champions League is a big dream, every footballer wants to play it.

“It’s a great, historic club that has a lot of dreams and there is everything around it to achieve this goal. ”

OVERALL TOTALS AT NUFC WITH ASM STARTING:

Played 26 Won 12 Drawn 6 Lost 8 Points 42 Goals For 34 Goals Against 31

OVERALL TOTALS AT NUFC WITHOUT ASM STARTING:

Played 16 Won 1 Drawn 6 Lost 9 Points 9 Goals For 10 Goals Against 32

