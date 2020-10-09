News

Allan Saint-Maximin admits he’ll think about leaving if Newcastle don’t match his ambitions

Allan Saint-Maximin wears his heart on his sleeve, both on and off the pitch.

Loving life since moving to Newcastle United and a massive presence on the pitch, the Magpies winning only one Premier League match when he hasn’t started the game.

NUFC winning 11 of 26 when ASM has started, only one of 16 when he hasn’t.

Off the pitch as well, Allan Saint-Maximin has given so much, including getting involved with and helping the local food banks.

Giving an interview back in his native France during the international break, the player has adopted his usual wearing the heart on the sleeve approach.

Not afraid to say that he obviously dreams of a call-up and playing for France.

Allan Saint-Maximin also not shy of talking about how he loves the supporters at Newcastle United.

However, when it comes to ambitions in club football, ASM is not shy either…

Allan Saint-Maximin asked if he plans to stay at Newcastle United long-term: ‘If the club is developing well and it is in line with my ambitions, staying is a possibility. If things don’t turn out like that, obviously the question of leaving will arise.’

To be honest, I agree with everything he says there.

Why stay if a club is not willing to show ambition?

Here’s hoping that a takeover does eventually go through and ambitious new owners replace Mike Ashley, otherwise Allan Saint-Maximin will no doubt be yet another player we can add to the list of what might have been at NUFC.

Allan Saint-Maximin speaking to sport.fr:

You are fighting your second season with the Magpies, what do you think of the club? Do you plan to stay for the long term?

“The club has a lot of ambitions and everyone has followed the news around Newcastle in particular with the possible takeover which was ultimately not possible, compared to the Premier League. There are a lot of big investors trying to buy the club. We also have a president who invests a lot of money in order to strengthen the team and continue the development.

“For my part, everything will depend on this development.

“If the club is developing well and it is in line with my ambitions, staying is a possibility.

“If things don’t turn out like that, obviously the question of leaving will arise.

“Now we are in a huge league with a lot of big teams, so being able to play in Europe and the Europa League would be really great. The Champions League is a big dream, every footballer wants to play it.

“It’s a great, historic club that has a lot of dreams and there is everything around it to achieve this goal. ”

Speaking of supporters, what can you tell us about the Magpies fans and the atmosphere in St James Park?

“At Newcastle it’s a very famous stadium, the supporters live for the club and it’s different from London where, for example, there are a lot of clubs in the same city. Here there is only one club and all our supporters are behind us.

“Lots of fervour, enthusiasm… It’s the city of football, each match we have 50,000 people, there is a huge fervour around the Magpies, it’s very pleasant. ”

You’ve been through Bastia, Saint-Etienne, Nice, Hanover or even Monaco, what is the main difference with the Premier League?

“Simply the level! England is the best league in the world, in intensity, consistency.

“Intensity, atmosphere on the pitch, life, Boxing Day… it’s really different.

“Here, even if you play smaller teams, you can find yourself in stadiums of 35 or 40,000 people. In France this is not the case, this is also the difference. Even financially, TV rights are another dimension in England. ”

