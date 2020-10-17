All 20 Premier League Managers rated best to worst
Which Premier League managers do you rate?
I was daydreaming about who I would like to see replace Steve Bruce and looking at the options.
Obviously Mike Ashley never recruits managers (or head coaches) from the Premier League but if he did, who would you go for?
I have gone through the 20 Premier League managers and rated them in order below.
That is rating the different PL bosses as they are now, not simply on what they have achieved, or not, in the past.
Some are on the rise whilst others have undoubtedly peaked.
The 20 Premier League Managers ran ked best to worst:
Jurgen Klopp
Pep Guardiola
Carlo Ancelotti
Mikel Arteta
Brendan Rodgers
Marcelo Bielsa
Nuno
Jose Mourinho
Ralph Hasenhuttl
Graham Potter
Roy Hodgson
Frank Lampard
Chris Wilder
Sean Dyche
Dean Smith
David Moyes
Scott Parker
Slaven Bilic
Steve Bruce
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
As you can see, I honestly think that it is a meeting of the very worst two Premier League managers tonight.
Neither of them deserving to be in the jobs they now find themselves in.
If we are lucky enough to see the back of Steve Bruce (and Mike Ashley) in the near future, as well as the more obvious Klopp and Guardiola, I see the likes of Rodgers, Bielsa and Hasenhuttl as managers who play decent football and would be assets at Newcastle United.
What do you think?
