Opinion

All 20 Premier League Managers rated best to worst

Which Premier League managers do you rate?

I was daydreaming about who I would like to see replace Steve Bruce and looking at the options.

Obviously Mike Ashley never recruits managers (or head coaches) from the Premier League but if he did, who would you go for?

I have gone through the 20 Premier League managers and rated them in order below.

That is rating the different PL bosses as they are now, not simply on what they have achieved, or not, in the past.

Some are on the rise whilst others have undoubtedly peaked.

The 20 Premier League Managers ran ked best to worst:

Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola

Carlo Ancelotti

Mikel Arteta

Brendan Rodgers

Marcelo Bielsa

Nuno

Jose Mourinho

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Graham Potter

Roy Hodgson

Frank Lampard

Chris Wilder

Sean Dyche

Dean Smith

David Moyes

Scott Parker

Slaven Bilic

Steve Bruce

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

As you can see, I honestly think that it is a meeting of the very worst two Premier League managers tonight.

Neither of them deserving to be in the jobs they now find themselves in.

If we are lucky enough to see the back of Steve Bruce (and Mike Ashley) in the near future, as well as the more obvious Klopp and Guardiola, I see the likes of Rodgers, Bielsa and Hasenhuttl as managers who play decent football and would be assets at Newcastle United.

What do you think?

