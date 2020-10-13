News

Alan Shearer says ‘Brucey’ has claimed power back from Mike Ashley

Alan Shearer has been talking about Newcastle United, his mate ‘Brucey’ and Mike Ashley.

The NUFC legend believes that this season massively rests on keeping two players fit.

Alan Shearer naming Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin as the duo who we need to see on the pitch.

A credible goalscorer and the only player who posed any serious risk of threatening the opposition last season, I don’t think any Newcastle fan would disagree.

However, Alan Shearer actually credits Joelinton for what could be the biggest change at St James Park.

The former Newcastle and England captain saying the Brazilian looks as though he might have provoked a major shift in how he runs the club.

Mike Ashley took personal charge of transfers back in summer 2019 and even though Steve Bruce still embarrassingly claims that he had the final say on all signings since he arrived 15 months ago, we all know that it was Mike Ashley who forced through the £40m (the NUFC owner says it was £43m) signing of Joelinton. Mike Ashley has told us that himself, explaining in July 2019 that Rafa Benitez had refused to agree to the buying of the number nine, the NUFC owner stating that until the Spaniard left the club (he had the final say on a player being bought, as part of his contract) he couldn’t complete the deal. Only when patsy Steve Bruce replaced Rafa Benitez, was Ashley able to do so.

However, Alan Shearer thinks that due to Joelinton being such a disastrous signing, that has convinced Mike Ashley to now let Steve Bruce have some say on which signings are made.

Shearer praising the signing of 28 year old Callum Wilson as somebody Newcastle will ‘get value in terms of results’ even if no / little resale value in years to come.

The Newcastle legend pointing out that if a 29 year old Salomon Rondon had been bought for £20m (his buy out price was actually £16.5m) after scoring 11 PL goals and getting seven PL assists in 2018/19 when on loan, then it would almost certainly have been a similar story.

A striker who would be well worth the transfer fee due to what he (Rondon) produced on the pitch, far outweighing little or no resale value sometime in the future. Plus of course the ‘small matter of saving £40m / £43m on Joelinton…

Alan Shearer talking to The Athletic:

“I like the signings. I think they had a good transfer window.

“Brucey went down the route of trying to get in players who know their way around the Premier League and he might actually have got a bit of power back in terms of who comes into the football club because of what happened last season with Joelinton.

“If we go back to last year, they wouldn’t pay £20 million for a 29-year-old centre-forward (Salomon Rondon) because they thought there was no resale value.

“This time they’ve spent £20 million on a 28-year-old (Wilson) and they probably feel they’re going to get value in terms of results, which is perhaps what they should have done with Rondon.

“In terms of Brucey getting a bit of power back, the Joelinton thing has probably helped him. The top brass might listen to his opinion more than they listened to other managers.

“I feel sorry for Joelinton, though, because he has been royally shafted. None of it is his fault. He was asked to wear the No 9 shirt, but he’s not a No 9 and he’s not a natural goalscorer which, if you wear the No 9 shirt for Newcastle, you have to be. And the fee for him was obviously too much. None of that is his fault. Having said that, he looked a lot better against Burnley in that role as a No 10. It was one of his best games for the club.

“Callum Wilson will, without doubt, give them a bigger threat going forward. The big concern is that they have to keep Wilson and (Allan) Saint-Maximin fit. Those two are key for Newcastle.

“I think there will be an improvement. But — excuse the pun — everything up here is black and white. In people’s eyes, we’re either brilliant or we’re sh.t. No in-between. After winning at West Ham, we were this team that was invigorated with a centre-forward who was going to give us a much better chance. People were talking about top half of the table.

“A week later it was all doom and gloom again. ‘We’re as bad as we were last year. We’re in a relegation battle.’ Then we beat Morecambe in the Carabao Cup. Then we get battered by Tottenham but got a point late on with the penalty. Then we struggled like hell against Newport but got through on penalties and then we’re in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and we beat Burnley and people are starting to get excited again.”