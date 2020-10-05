News

Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week includes obvious Newcastle United star

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including one from Newcastle United after their performance at home to Burnley.

Alan Shearer selecting, no surprise, Allan Saint-Maximin.

The French winger a constant torment for the opposition, as well as scoring the first goal and then a quality assist for Callum Wilson.

Speaking after the win over Burnley, Alan Shearer gave ASM rave reviews:

“He was brilliant.

“Allan Saint-Maximin gives Newcastle something different.

“In previous games, Brighton when he went off injured [after 33 minutes] and then Tottenham [when he was injured], they didn’t have that sprinkling of magic going forward.

“The unpredictability going forward…he will annoy you at times, but when he can play and perform like that, the creativity and can finish off like he did for his goal – then he is a huge asset.”

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Yerry Mina (Everton)

Aaron Cresswell (West Ham)

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

James Rodriguez (Everton)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham)

Manager:

Dean Smith (Aston Villa)

