Alan Shearer gives his verdict on Liverpool and Manchester United’s Premier League plan

Alan Shearer has been asked what he thinks about the recently revealed / exposed plans to ‘reform’ football.

Liverpool’s owners drawing up the plans, with Manchester United’s support, with the other usual suspects also reported to be fully aware of what was contained in the documents, before The Telegraph exclusive(s).

To nobody’s great surprise, Alan Shearer is bang on target with his response, his reply nestling nicely in the back of the net.

Like every other decent football fan, he sees the need for the Premier League to do everything they can to help the EFL clubs.

However, Alan Shearer declares: ‘There is absolutely a need to support the football pyramid through a really difficult time and I do understand why the Premier League clubs would be reluctant just to hand over the money….But saying you’ll hand over the money if you get all of these things in return? It will kill competition.’

The outrageous Liverpool plan is correctly called out by Alan Shearer: ‘You would be signing everything away to the current top six.’

As the Newcastle and England great makes clear, this power grab by the elite is in no way justified, that helping the EFL clubs doesn’t / shouldn’t mean the powerful take total power and get richer at the expense of others.

As for who the elite actually are, Alan Shearer poses the question: ‘People say ‘Big Six’, but where were Manchester City 20 years ago?’

As he explains, he is not being disrespectful, just pointing out that things change and for example it was Blackburn in the 90s who ended up at the top of the tree.

The answer to the Man City question is that 20 years ago (2000) they were playing in the second tier and in 1999 were actually competing in the third tier.

As for Tottenham, up until 2006 for fifteen years they had never even finished top six.

It is an absolute truth that the richer and more powerful people are, it simply leaves them wanting to be even richer and more powerful, with the odd exception.

That is football in England now, the ‘big six’ have bullied their way into such a rich and powerful privileged position and now want to make that absolute, with no chance of anybody else able to break in long-term.

Alan Shearer speaking to The Athletic:

“This has all come out at a time when a lot of clubs in the EFL are in such turmoil that they probably feel they can’t say no to it.

“They can’t see a way out without this money, so some of them are going to go along with it. But it’s killing competition, isn’t it? You would be signing everything away to the current top six.

“People say ‘Big Six’, but where were Manchester City 20 years ago?

“I’m not saying that to disrespect Manchester City. I’m saying it because things change in football. We won the league at Blackburn when Jack Walker owned the club. That wouldn’t be allowed under this system because the top six clubs wouldn’t want anyone coming along with a genuine love of football, like Jack had, and trying to get his club to compete with them.

“They [Liverpool and Man Utd owners] come from American sport, where there’s no promotion and relegation.

“Are you telling me they bought those clubs because they have a genuine interest in English football in the long term

“What happens if some owners decide they don’t want promotion and relegation? It doesn’t sit right with me at all.

“There is absolutely a need to support the football pyramid through a really difficult time and I do understand why the Premier League clubs would be reluctant just to hand over the money. They might want to attach conditions to that because there are a lot of lower-division clubs that were in trouble before COVID came along.

“But saying you’ll hand over the money if you get all of these things in return? It will kill competition.”

