Agony and ecstasy for Newcastle United internationals on night of drama

It was a massive Thursday night for the Newcastle United internationals.

With five NUFC players hoping their countries would win their 2020 European Championship semi-final play-offs.

Martin Dubravka and Ciaran Clark could only watch on, as another three of their Newcastle United teammates were in action.

Not a great game in Bratislava but Martin Dubravka was a happy man.

The injured Newcastle goalkeeper saw Slovakia advance to a final Euro 2020 play-off on 12 November, the winners of which will go to the European Championship finals taking place in June and July 2021.

The win was at the expense of Jeff Hendrick, Ciaran Clark and the Republic of Ireland.

Not a great game but the Republic of Ireland missed some great chances, Clark out injured of course but Hendrick playing all 120 minutes of normal and extra time.

That failed to produce a goal for either team, although Alan Browne hit the post in extra time.

So it was penalties to decide it and whilst Newcastle’s Jeff Hendrick didn’t take one, Alan Browne and Matt Doherty failed with theirs and the Republic of Ireland lost 4-2 on penalties and are eliminated.

In Sarajevo, the winners of Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland would decide who plays Dubravka’s Slovakia on 12 November.

Krunic gave the home side a 13th minute lead before on 53 minutes Niall McGinn got an equaliser.

This game also ended up on penalties as neither side could add another goal in the remaining 67 minutes of normal and extra time.

Newcastle’s Jamal Lewis played the full 120 minutes but didn’t take a penalty, his teammates holding their nerve though to win 4-3 on penalties. So on 12 November Northern Ireland will be at home to Slovakia, the winners of that game getting a place at the 2020 European Championships next summer.

Last night, Northern Ireland announced that on Sunday there will be 600 fans allowed into Windsor Park to watch them play Austria in a Nations League game. Last night in Sarajevo there were 2,000 supporters allowed inside the stadium.

Scotland were at home in their Euro 2020 semi-final play-off against Israel, however, Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser started on the bench.

A terrible match saw only one effort on target all game and that was from Israel, although Liam Cooper did hit the woodwork late in extra time.

Ryan Fraser came on in the 84th minute and at last provided some spark for Scotland but still they struggled to create chances, the game ending goalless.

The Newcastle winger didn’t take a penalty but five teammates all scored theirs, giving them a 5-3 shootout win.

Scotland will now face Serbia in Belgrade on 12 November for an all or nothing match to decide who gets to those Euro finals in June and July 2021.

Mitrovic got an assist as Milinkovic-Savic gave Serbia an 81st minute lead, before Norway equalised on 88 minutes. Milinkovic-Savic scoring the winner for Serbia in the 12th minute of extra time.

So it was misery for Jeff Hendrick (and the injured Ciaran Clark) but ecstasy for Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Martin Dubravka, the Newcastle keeper could be back available in time for that match in 33 days time against Jamal Lewis and Northern Ireland.

NEWCASTLE UNITED INTERNATIONALS – FULL SCHEDULE

Wednesday 7 October

Wednesday 7 October

Fabian Schar played 76 minutes of this friendly and appeared to have no issues with his shoulder before being subbed late on. Schar the sixth Swiss substitution as they then face games against Spain on Saturday and Germany on Tuesday.

Ryan Fraser came on in the 84th minute but didn’t take one of the shootout penalties.

Scotland now play away to Serbia on 12 November to decide who qualifies for the 2020 European Championship finals that will take place in June and July 2021.

Jeff Hendrick played the full 120 minutes but didn’t take a shootout penalty as the Republic of Ireland were eliminated after a poor match. Although the visitors did have the best of the chances that were created.

Jamal Lewis played the full 120 minutes but didn’t take a shootout penalty as Northern Ireland triumphed. They will now host host Slovakia on 12 November for a place in the Euro finals next summer.

Emil Krafth started for Sweden today and played the opening 45 minutes before being subbed at the break with Sweden leading 1-0 in Russia. Sweden eventually winning 2-1.

