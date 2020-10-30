News

Abu Dhabi Sheikh switches attention to Derby after failed Newcastle United Takeover – Report

An interesting new exclusive on Friday morning, regarding an Abu Dhabi Sheikh who failed with a Newcastle United takeover bid.

Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is the cousin of Manchester City’s owner Sheikh Mansour and controls the Bin Zayed Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate.

The Newcastle United takeover story of 2019 was the Bin Zayed Group allegedly failing with a £350m bid to buy NUFC.

The takeover tale dragged on for some considerable time, as they tend to do when it involves Newcastle United…

With no successful conclusion, as they tend to do when it involves Newcastle United…

The Athletic though are now reporting that Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan is looking to buy Derby County instead.

The club are currently fifth bottom of the Championship and the report says that current owner Mel Morris has been trying to sell the club for some time, or at the very least a significant share in Derby County.

The Athletic reporting the moves of the BZG:

‘Last month, Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited was registered at Companies House, the UK’s registrar of companies, with three directors: Bin Zayed Group managing director Midhat Kamil Kidwai and two Swiss-based British entrepreneurs, Andrew Obolensky and Christopher Samuelson. Sheikh Khaled is listed as a “person with significant control”.

Derventio was a Roman town that grew to become the modern city of Derby and representatives of the new company are understood to have attended Derby’s recent home against Watford.

Samuelson is no stranger to English football, having been involved in Russian businessman Anton Zingarevich’s takeover of Reading in 2012 and the 2016 purchase of Aston Villa by a Chinese consortium led by Tony Xia.

The 74-year-old Englishman was also behind a failed investment in Everton in 2004 and an unsuccessful bid for Bristol Rovers in 2015.’

Interesting to see if this latest bid by BZG gets any further than the Newcastle United saga did…

