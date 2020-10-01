Opinion

A long season for Newcastle United – Few manifestations of the Magic Triangle but plenty rubbish

Here is a very basic theory of bad football, especially with regard to Newcastle United.

In a typical game, how do we know that a team is really poor and has little ambition to win?

Well, we watch how they perform and conclude from the evidence before us that they were rubbish, from back to front and all over.

So, even if a team manages to get out of jail by eventually playing a minute or two of football (not even good football but just football), we can still look back and decide that the team was, by and large, rubbish.

We can summarise that, despite two players looking as if they actually wanted to win a game, the team was generally rubbish.

In a very average team, a team that is likely to be flirting with relegation for most of the (how many bloody weeks is this going to go on for?) season, there is one easy to spot illustration of lack of ambition. A thing that says “I’m earning far too much money to care and the manager’s coasting, just like me.”

What is it?

I call it the Magic Triangle.

In brief, any player with two options to pass is playing in a Magic Triangle. If he does not have two options to pass then his fellow players are not striving to succeed. They have neither determination nor passion. They are wandering about thinking about their next G-Wagon or where to get their next terrible haircut.

They are not willing to create Magic Triangles. They are rubbish.

When we are truly at our most mediocre there are no Magical Triangles.

This season, there have been very few manifestations of the Magic Triangle but there has been plenty rubbish.

It’s going to be another long season for Newcastle United, with or without added crowd noise.

