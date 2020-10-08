Opinion

A child’s eye view of Saturday’s Newcastle game vs Burnley

First of all, great performance from the whole team.

Putting our recent games behind us with a brilliant result.

Early push for Europe?!

Now some players ratings from myself (Sam Renton – aged 11):

Darlow 7.8

Didn’t have a lot to do but made an okay save from McNeil in the first half, made a few good decisions.

A few 50/50 punches but could not do much about the goal, maybe better positioning.

Still continues his good form and I wonder how he isn’t in the England squad when Pope and Pickford are playing rubbish?

Krafth 7.0

Not a lot to do again but a few all right moments, was getting forward too.

Some work to do but had a decent night (kind of glad he shook off that injury because we would have been left with only one centre-back). Thought Manquillo was going to start over him but still good to give Manqy a rest.

Schar 7.0

Looked solid until his injury, which is hopefully nothing too serious.

I quite like Schar so I hope he stays after all our injuries at the back, was sending Lejeune out on loan the wrong move ?

Fernandez 7.3

Solid as ever and did well marking Wood and Barnes, should maybe start looking at a long-term replacement for him, to partner Lascelles.

Lewis 7.0

Not as good as he was against West Ham but it doesn’t always go your way. Three yellows already is concerning.

Shelvey 7.0

As ever, not playing passes quick enough but played an amazing ball through to Wilson.

He and Hayden controlled the first half, a great captain’s display.

Hendrick 6.5

Not his best game against his old club, lost the ball a few times.

Sean Longstaff might sneak in next time, probably not in Bruce’s team but in my team.

A-S-M 6.0…joking 10.0

Sums it up really, great dribbling and pace causing them all sorts of problems. Bardsley should have been sent off in the first half and he committed seven fouls overall.

Great inviting cross from A-S-M to Wilson. Causing the Burnley defence all sort of problems with two great fake shots.

Without him where would we be? (Let’s all cross our fingers he isn’t injured too much this season)

Joelinton 7.0

Held up the ball well and had a lovely turn to play Fraser through to get a penalty. Still no goals but a few positives recently.

He could be our Roberto Firmino (but worse!) and Wilson will be our English Lewandowski.

Wilson 9.0

Great finish from the pen, great confidence to half chip it.

Good positioning for his first goal and a few good runs ahead of the defenders, 4 in 4 ! Signing of the season.

SUBS

Manquillo 6.0

Fraser 7.0

S.Longstaff 5.0

If he had scored less than a minute after coming on then a 7.

Great victory, let’s get some rest then win against Man U.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Saturday 3 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77 pen

Burnley:

Westwood 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 52% (42%) Newcastle 48% (58%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar (Manquillo 55), Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 90+3), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Murphy, Almiron

Crowd: 00,000

