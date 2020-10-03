Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4

Saturday night ended Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4.

A miracle that the scores were still level with only four minutes of normal time remaining.

However, three late goals gave a more realistic final scoreline, though still generous to Newcastle.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game.

This time it is Davey Hat-Trick:

POSITIVES

Darlow again

When the score was 1-1, Manure had already taken more shots than any other Premier League team had this season.

So credit to our keeper for keeping the score down. He even saved a penalty.

Quite why he stayed on or was kept on when clearly injured, I do not know. We’ll miss him if he’s out for a stretch

Shelvey’s best game this season

Obviously, when your team has been hammered 4-1, it’s not easy to pick a player that had a good game, but I thought Shelvey played OK.

He saw a lot of the ball and was still trying to be positive when his colleagues had thrown in the towel. Given that he had been pretty dire for most of the season so far, he’d set the bar quite low, but credit where it’s due

Errrr… it could have been worse?

Manure had taken 30 shots or thereabouts by the time the ref’s whistle put Newcastle out of their misery. So keeping the score down to four may be considered an achievement.

In much the same way as completing the Great North Run in 10 hours could be considered an achievement…

NEGATIVES

No ambition

Manchester United had made a poor start to the season and would have been there for the taking if a team like Leeds or Wolves were taking them on.

But this is Newcastle, whose plan A is to defend and hope for the best, and who have no plan B.

We picked a defensive team for a winnable home game, with Hendrick starting ahead of Fraser and Joelinton instead of Almirón.

That meant that after we scored within two minutes, there was no follow-up punch, and we allowed the second-best team in Manchester to take control.

Bruce’s tactical shortcomings

See above.

Newcastle played the first half in a state of torpor, but somehow got to the break at 1-1.

A manager who believed his side could win would have done something about it. All I saw was ASM going from the left to the right and back again.

When Hayden went off injured, did Bruce take the opportunity to put Hendrick in the middle and bring on an Almirón or a Fraser? Of course he didn’t. He brought on Fabian Schär, who is a player I like, but who does not belong in anyone’s midfield.

I knew the game was up at that point. There must be a better manager out there…

I had to pay to watch (and it would have been a negative if we’d won 6-0)

Señora Hat Trick was insistent I ‘took advantage’ of the PPV offer for something I thought I’d already paid for. I’d even stumped up £15 for the West End Foodbank in protest last week but my wife enjoys watching me suffer.

There is a bigger game than Newcastle v manure going on here, though. The Premier League is intent on wringing every last ounce of revenue it can out of long-suffering football fans, and this was an ideal opportunity for them to test the PPV waters.

It wouldn’t surprise me to find that when (if!) football ever returns to normal, as well as the five games scheduled for live broadcast, another two are reserved for PPV. And it would surprise me about as much to find that a season or two after that, there are a disproportionate number of the ‘big games’ reserved for an extra £15+ a pop.

I’ll leave this thought with you: as well as Newcastle United, I support Gateshead, who haven’t got a pot to pee in. The club are showing a live stream of their home games for free to season ticket holders while we are barred from the ground.

There are only one or two cameras, the commentator is a fan who does it for free, and they don’t dub in crowd noises. But if they can do it, why can’t Newcastle and the Premier League?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Saturday 17 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shaw OG 2

Man Utd:

Maguire 23, Fernandes 86, Wan-Bissaka 90, Rashford 90+6

Stats in brackets are from half-time:

Possession was Man Utd 64% (64%), Newcastle 36% (36%)

Total shots were Man Utd 28 (13) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man Utd 14 (6) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 7 (5) Newcastle 0 (0)

Crowd: 00,000

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden (Schar 49), Hendrick (Almiron 88), Joelinton (Fraser 72), Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Manquillo, Murphy

