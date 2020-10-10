Opinion

£250m needed to help EFL clubs survive – Premier League transfer tax could have easily raised it

In September, the Government announced that plans to allow fans to return to sport from 1 October would not go ahead.

As things stand, it appears there won’t be any fans, in any stadiums, in any league, for six months…or possibly more.

A blow to Premier League clubs, potentially / probably fatal to many clubs in the leagues below.

Unless they get help…

The Government have indicated that they will help out the clubs in the three National League divisions.

However, they are looking to the Premier League to help ensure the 72 Football League clubs stay afloat in the three divisions below.

A figure of £250m is now generally quoted as the amount needed to try and ensure that clubs are not lost during this virus crisis.

Is there a duty for Premier League clubs to help out those in the leagues below?

I would hope for the fans of the 20 clubs it would be an easy answer.

That answer being, the 20 Premier League clubs should do absolutely everything in their power to ensure that every single club in the leagues below, survives the impact of the virus situation.

My feeling is that a Premier League transfer tax would have ticked all the boxes.

People claimed that the average Premier League transfer in the window just closed, would be likely to be a loan or for far lower amounts than usual.

Nothing could have been further from the truth.

Around £1.2billion was spent on Premier League transfers by the 20 top tier clubs.

I see no reason why Premier League clubs shouldn’t have had a special tax on transfers in this window.

Whatever they spent on players, maybe an extra amount representing 25% of that total having to be paid by the Premier League clubs into a fund to help subsidise the clubs in the divisions below.

So if Chelsea wanted to spend £200m on transfer fees in that window, then they have to also pay £50m (25% of £200m) into that EFL emergency fund.

So with £1.2billion spent on transfers, a 25% tax would straight away have raised £300m.

Such a Premier League tax would also have then deflected criticism of such large amounts being spent by top tier clubs, despite the virus situation.

It is obscene that Premier League transfers can spend £1.2billion just in this window, yet those 20 top tier clubs collectively turn around and say there is not enough money to go around in these tough times. Especially now they have turned around and said that Premier League fans now have to pay £14.95 a time on PPV per game, this relating to the half of the matches not shown as part of the normal BT and Sky packages.

Same with wages to be honest, about time the PFA really got it sorted and got all Premier League players to do their bit to help, with a proportion of their wages for this season going to help keep players in lower divisions in jobs, so they don’t face their lives falling apart.

Yes you can say Government, the FA, the leagues, the clubs etc etc should all be doing whatever BUT it also comes down to personal responsibility. If you have far more money than you need, why not for a limited period WANT to give some of it to those who are struggling?

Only half a dozen clubs have been constants in the Premier League in the PL era, with everybody else (who has ever been in the Premier League) having also played at least as low as Championship football during this time.

Indeed, nine of the current twenty Premier League clubs, have played in the third tier of English football, from 1999 onwards.

Burnley last playing in the third tier in 2000, Leicester 2009, Man City 1999, Brighton 2004, Leeds 2010, Wolves 2014, Sheffield United 2017, Fulham 1999 and Southampton 2011.

These clubs especially with very short memories if happy to see lower division clubs go to the wall.

