News

Yoshinori Muto agrees move to La Liga – Sky Sports

Fair to say that things haven’t worked out for Yoshinori Muto at Newcastle United.

Bought for £9.5m in August 2018, the Japanese striker has never really got to grips with the Premier League, only making seven Premier League starts (plus 18 sub appearances) and scored that one PL goal in the 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford in 2018/19.

With two years left on his contract and seemingly zero chance of having any involvement this coming season, the 28 year old is a player that Newcastle had to unload.

Now on Monday morning Sky Sports have revealed that finally Yoshinori Muto is indeed moving on, at least temporarily.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and he says that a one year loan deal has now been agreed with Eibar.

Downie says that the Japanese striker will travel to Spain within the next 24 hours to complete the move.

Eibar are real minnows who are competing in La Liga despite the odds, getting the smallest crowds (when allowed) in the whole division, averaging only 4,000 per home match.

They started the season with a 0-0 draw against Celta Vigo on Saturday but desperately need more goals. They only scored 39 (still one more than NUFC!) in 38 La Liga matches in 2019/20 and are obviously hoping Yoshinori Muto can help in that respect…

Eibar is where Newcastle brought in Florian Lejeune from back in 2017.

Steve Bruce on Monday morning named five players who needed to definitely move on in this transfer window, Yoshinori Muto amongst them.

“I like Christian [Atsu] – the same goes for [Yoshinori] Muto – trains every day, works tirelessly, a good professional – but in a situation where, are they going to play enough?

“There has to come a time when they go and play football.

“The same goes for Saivet. Henri has been around the place since I’ve been here.

“We try to treat him with respect and he trains every day and is a good pro.

“Saivet, Atsu, Muto, Lazaar, Aarons – they need to find a home and try to progress their careers again.”

