Opinion

With Jose Mourinho I detest Tottenham even more

Tottenham is up next for us, a club I really dislike.

Growing up I never liked them and I doubt I ever will in the years to come.

However, with Jose Mourinho as the manager there now, I detest them even more, hoping for nothing but mediocrity for them this season.

Tottenham for me are the weakest team this season in the so called ‘big 6’ and in my eyes they are not even a big club.

I don’t understand why the media are so kind to them and rarely say a bad word about them.

Yes they had a Champions League final against Liverpool in 2019 but one major final doesn’t warrant them being labelled a ‘big’ club . They have won less league titles (two) in their history than Newcastle have and there’s also a certain club in League One that have won more league titles than them. Yep little old Sunderland!

Now I’m fully aware I am asking for trouble running down any team a few days before we play them. A lot of people are not giving us a chance of winning on Sunday. I’m not overly confident of a decent result either but this fixture has been kind to us in recent years.

The last six Premier League meetings away to Tottenham has seen us win four times . That is a very good record and one of very few things we can actually boast about under Mike Ashley, even the hapless Steve McClaren won a game for us there! We were near the bottom of the table, not a dog’s chance of winning, only for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez to score late on and win it for NUFC. It didn’t make sense.

Winning four of the last six away meetings at big opposition doesn’t make any sense…but weirdly strange things happen for a reason.

Every club has their bogey team, the one team that for whatever bizarre reason things often go wrong and they are left scratching their heads in how they possibly lost. Are we that team for Tottenham? Whatever eleven players take to the field, whatever manager is in the dugout?

Steve Bruce is not the master tactician Rafa Benitez was, not by a very long shot! Neither Alan Pardew nor Steve McClaren were actually renowned for their tactics either but they led us to win at Tottenham.

So could fate be playing it’s part for us on Sunday? I sincerely hope so! Comments welcome.

