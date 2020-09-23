Opinion

Will Mike Ashley keep his promise?

Coming up to kick-off tonight against Morecambe and around 9.45pm or so hopefully, Newcastle will confirm their place in the fourth round of the League (Carabao) Cup.

That would set up a meeting with Newport County, a club only around 65 miles east from me.

A team I do not want to entertain the idea of us losing too, as I know a few fellas from the city.

Win that game and we are into the quarter-finals.

I just wish I could feel as excited about the prospect of this as I did a few years ago, but sadly, I do not.

Many fans belittle the League Cup and yes it is the third biggest domestic honour in English football, but to be honest, I don’t care and would happily take it.

No trophies in my lifetime and nothing domestic to crow about in 65 years to date, can hardly give us the luxury of complaining like Arsenal fans in recent years about ‘only’ winning a cup.

I would happily take relegation if we won the League Cup this year.

In my mind it’s not going to happen, relegation unfortunately though will always be a possibility while we have this Mike Ashley shadow hanging over the club though.

We have had many broken promises over the years, countless lies and disappointments from the regime we are lumbered with.

I do remember though, Mike Ashley promised us that he would leave if / when Newcastle United won a trophy, or finished in the top four.

So let us give him the benefit of the doubt, as he hasn’t broken that promise yet…

I would love to see Steve Bruce fluke it and win the league cup, so maybe Mike Ashley can leave at long last.

The prize money for the League Cup winners is £100,000 I read from an article this morning, nothing to Ashley but it would be priceless to us.

So at the end of the month and with a place in the quarter-finals, we might only be three games away from freedom!

If only.

