Which 11 players would you select in the Newcastle team v West Ham? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v West Ham on Saturday night?

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Both clubs desperate to get the season off to a good start, with the pair of them seen as amongst the team who could be relegated.

It was only July when the two clubs played out a 2-2 draw at St James Park.

West Ham ending the season with a run of three wins and three defeats in their final seven matches.

However, Steve Bruce oversaw a dismal run from Christmas 2019 onwards, the third worst form in the Premier League in the final seven months of the season and only four victories in the final twenty games.

Ahead of this West Ham game, Steve Bruce talked on Friday about likely availability.

Bruce confirmed that as well as Martin Dubravka and Dwight Gayle, Matty Longstaff and Fabian Schar are also ruled out through injury.

On top of that, Bruce also said that Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett won’t be involved, as still not fully recovered after seven and eight months out respectively, due to injury.

In the possibles section, the Head Coach says that he has concerns about both Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey, who have had calf and knee issues respectively, Steve Bruce waiting to see how they are on Saturday before the match.

Whilst Bruce says he is monitoring how Ryan Fraser is getting on in training after six months without playing football for the winger and only pre-season training this week with Newcastle, after having been without a club this close season.

So what would be your Newcastle team v West Ham on Saturday night? Please vote now.