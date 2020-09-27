Opinion

Which 11 players would you select in the Newcastle team v Tottenham? Please vote now

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Tottenham on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 23 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

The two clubs starting the season with a win and a defeat in the Premier League.

Both losing their home match, Tottenham to Everton and Newcastle to Brighton.

However, the two clubs both winning away, Spurs at Southampton and Newcastle at West Ham.

Ahead of this Brighton game, Steve Bruce talked on Friday about likely availability.

Bruce confirmed that as well as Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle, Paul Dummett, Matty Longstaff and Fabian Schar remaining unavailable due to injury, Ciaran Clark is also back on the injured list after playing at Morecambe.

The NUFC Head Coach also said that Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamal Lewis would be monitored in training on Friday afternoon, as they trained after their injuries picked up against Brighton.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Tottenham on Sunday afternoon? Please vote now.