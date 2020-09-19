Which 11 players would you select in the Newcastle team v Brighton? Please vote now

Opinion

Which 11 players would you pick in the Newcastle team v Brighton on Sunday afternoon?

We have put together a list of the 24 players who could potentially be selected for this game.

Fans of both clubs hoping for a better match, with the two games between the two sides both ending 0-0 last season.

Contrasting fortunes for the two clubs in the open Premier League round of matches.

Newcastle winning 2-0 at West Ham but Brighton losing 3-1 at home to Chelsea, despite the Seagulls having more possession, corners and shots on target.

Ahead of this Brighton game, Steve Bruce talked on Friday about likely availability.

He said the good news was that there were no new injuries this past week after the two games NUFC played and won.

However, Bruce confirmed also that as well as Martin Dubravka and Dwight Gayle, Paul Dummett, Matty Longstaff and Fabian Schar are also still ruled out through injury.

So what would be your Newcastle team v Brighton on Sunday afternoon? Please vote now.