Opinion

Where will Newcastle United finish in the 2020/21 Premier League? Vote now

The question we are asking today is: ‘Where will Newcastle United finish in the 2020/21 Premier League?’

Saturday sees the Magpies kicking off the new season in East London.

An 8pm kick-off with Newcastle United travelling to play West Ham.

So what do you think will happen over the course of the next eight months?

Where will NUFC end up in the final Premier League table after the last game of the 2020/21 season at Craven Cottage in May 2021?

As things stand, Newcastle have signed five players with just over three weeks of the transfer window to go.

Mark Gillespie, Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson all coming in.

Meanwhile, nobody has been sold, so far, but a number of players have departed.

Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro weren’t pursued after their loan spells at St James Park.

Whilst Rob Elliot left when his contract wasn’t renewed, with both Florian Lejeune and Freddie Woodman going out on loan.

So what’s your verdict on what the season holds for Newcastle United?

***The poll has now closed, please go HERE to see the results.

