West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Watch official match highlights here including 2 quality goals

It ended West Ham 0 Newcastle 2.

A game which saw the fears of West Ham fans seemingly realised.

A match which saw Newcastle fans’ hopes of new signings making a difference, hopefully justified.

A match where West Ham were really poor yet still dominated possession (58%) and bizarrely, since they showed so little spark, ended up with more clear chances.

Two very well taken Newcastle goals came from the only two efforts on target for the visitors.

Whilst for the Hammers, despite so few attacks in the first half, still managed to hit the bar twice, Soucek watching his header go just wide with Darlow well beaten, whilst Antonio should have done far better when cutting in from the right but hitting his effort straight at the Newcastle keeper.

Clinical finishing from new starters Wilson and Hendrick, hopefully a sign of things to come, enjoy the victory below.

Watch the official ‘highlights’ here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 12 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 56, Hendrick 87

Possession was West Ham 58% Newcastle 42%

Total shots were West Ham 15 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were West Ham 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were West Ham 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 75), Wilson (Almiron 85), Carroll (Sean Longstaff 88)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

