West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after West Ham 0 Newcastle 2.

Newcastle United carrying the luck in the first half as despite West Ham playing so badly, they hit the bar twice and went closed with two other great opportunities.

However, once Callum Wilson poached the opening on 56 minutes, there looked only one result, with Jeff Hendrick sealing the victory with a finely struck late second goal.

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 6

A comfortable enough return for our back-up keeper, who had a thankfully quiet night.

Looked slightly dodgy on corners in the first half but recovered well. Something to build on.

Manquillo – 7

Picked up a silly yellow card in the second half but had a fairly solid game otherwise.

His deflected cross helped create the opener.

Fernandez – 7

Maybe our most consistent defender now and showed it again with an excellent display, never allowing Antonio any space to run in behind.

Lascelles – 7

Always safety first defending with Jamal but that is what we needed, particularly in the second half when the defensive line dropped deeper.

Made a couple of crucial blocks. A tidy performance.

Lewis – 7

Looked comfortable on the ball and showed willingness to get up and support Saint-Maximin but equally wasn’t gung-ho with his approach.

Nearly created a goal for Wilson when the game was only a few minutes old. A positive start.

Hendrick – 9

All-action, all-running, a great goal and an assist.

It’s hard to remember the last time we had a debutant have such a perfect game, maybe Cisse against Villa in 2012?

His display alone gave the 4-4-2 system balance and purpose.

Hayden – 8

Mr Consistency once again showed why he deserved the recent new contract.

After getting a harsh booking early doors, he gave a controlled, measured display and kept West Ham quiet.

Why England prefer Declan Rice (based on his performance) I will never know.

Shelvey – 6

At times Jonjo’s passing was a little slow, other times he picked out Wilson’s runs in behind.

Never seemed overwhelmed by West Ham’s midfield. A decent, if not spectacular display.

Saint-Maximin – 7

Always closely marked,but managed to continue trying to create and draw a number of fouls. Looked dangerous throughout.

We carried less of a threat when he departed on 75 minutes.

Carroll – 8

Not only was this one of the best displays since he returned to the club, he managed to play virtually a full 90 minutes!

Tremendous workrate at both ends of the pitch, had to deal with some suspect refereeing to boot.

Wilson – 8

Sharp around the box and willing to run in behind, it already looks like his signing could change the way we set-up.

Fully deserved his goal to top a marvellous debut, second only to Hendrick’s.

Subs:

Joelinton – 6

Almiron – 7

Sean Longstaff – N/A (not on long enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 12 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 56, Hendrick 87

Possession was West Ham 58% Newcastle 42%

Total shots were West Ham 15 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were West Ham 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were West Ham 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 75), Wilson (Almiron 85), Carroll (Sean Longstaff 88)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

