Opinion

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A poor West Ham side punished, as Newcastle score with their only two efforts on target for a winning start to the season.

Ben Cooper:

“A dream first game of the season for the new look nufc with two debut goals.

“A fairly solid defensive performance and even Andy Carroll looking fit.

“With Lascelles and Fernandez shutting out the Hammers’ limited attacking threat both Wilson and Hendrick scored to take United to a comfortable three points.

“The attacking intent was especially nice to see, more than the victory it points to a more entertaining nine months ahead.”

Brian Standen:

“Wow what a pleasant surprise!

“Everyone contributed to what ended up quite a comfortable win!

“All those who doubted Jeff Hendrick must be also pleasantly surprised, assured performance and neat finish!

“Andy Carroll just about put in a good 90 minute shift and his defensive headers were important.

“Both centre halves excellent also.

“Could be a long season for WHU!”

Jamie Swan:

“Good performance against a sh.te team in an empty stadium.

“Still weird without fans and it’s pleasant not to be filled with murderous rage for a change.

“New signings on paper looked a great fit, Wilson was outstanding.

“Great movement and positive influence.

“More surprisingly Jeff Hendrick played a perfect holding wing performance, assist and a sweet goal to cap it.

“Nice.”

Billy Miller:

“A story of new signings.

“Lewis was impressive, especially first half.

“Wilson had a great, scoring debut and was my man of the match.

“He put himself in more goalscoring positions in one game than Joelinton did all of last season.

“Hendrick provided the assist for the first and then scored a screamer.

“Really pleased for Carroll and Darlow too today.

“Just the start we needed.”

Dave Punton:

“A fantastic start to the season. Our first opening day win for eight long years and we cantered to it.

“The mood music has shifted over the last ten days.

“A club that looked rudderless suddenly has a group of players will smiles as wide of the Tyne.

“Wilson scoring on debut proving that looks a great bit of business and then Hendrick adding to his assist with a debut goal in black and white.

“We’re up and running!”

GToon:

“Wow! Was that really us playing?

“We had more of the ball, the better chances and passed the ball around.

“And we actually won.

“Really impressed by the new players and also the contribution of Carroll and Manquilo who I thought were excellent.

“The biggest plus for me was actually watching an entertaining game for once too.

“What’s going on!!”

Michael Bennett:

“If you finish below West Ham I think you will be in bother this season!

“Despite West Ham offering pretty much no threat, the Hammers still ended up somehow with four decent first half chances.

“Karl Darlow lucky as the woodwork saved two of them and he could only watch as a Soucek header went just wide of the post.

“Wilson looking sharp and a predatory opening goal, hopefully the first of many.”

Nat Seaton:

“GET IN!!!

“What a result and great to see two new players score.

“Feet on the ground as West Ham were pretty awful but the team playing today was definitely an improvement on the team that ended last season.”

Paul Patterson:

“A solid win.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 12 September 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 56, Hendrick 87

Possession was West Ham 58% Newcastle 42%

Total shots were West Ham 15 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were West Ham 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were West Ham 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 75), Wilson (Almiron 85), Carroll (Sean Longstaff 88)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

