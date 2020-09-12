Opinion

We asked fans where Newcastle United will finish in 2020/21 season – Interesting results!

The question we were asking on Friday was: ‘Where will Newcastle United finish in the 2020/21 Premier League?’

Saturday sees the Magpies kicking off the new season in East London.

An 8pm kick-off with Newcastle United travelling to play West Ham.

So what did Newcastle United fans think will happen over the course of the next eight months?

Where will NUFC end up in the final Premier League table after the last game of the 2020/21 season at Craven Cottage in May 2021?

As things stand, Newcastle have signed five players with just over three weeks of the transfer window to go.

Mark Gillespie, Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson all coming in.

Meanwhile, nobody has been sold, so far, but a number of players have departed.

Nabil Bentaleb, Danny Rose and Valentino Lazaro weren’t pursued after their loan spells at St James Park.

Whilst Rob Elliot left when his contract wasn’t renewed, with both Florian Lejeune and Freddie Woodman going out on loan.

So what was your verdict on what the season holds for Newcastle United (percentages rounded up or down to nearest whole number)?

First 3%

Second 0%

Third 0%

Fourth 0%

Fifth 0%

Sixth 0%

Seventh 2%

Eighth 2%

Ninth 7%

Tenth 9%

Eleventh 9%

Twelfth 10%

Thirteenth 8%

Fourteenth 11%

Fifteenth 8%

Sixteenth 10%

Seventeenth 9%

Eighteenth 5%

Nineteenth 4%

Twentieth 2%

So what conclusions can we take from the feedback above?

Well, I think it is pretty clear that the three signings this past week have raised hopes and to an extent, expectations, compared to how things were looking previously.

If you discount those having a laugh and predicting the title, nobody really thinks a top six finish will happen with this current set up.

However, in total 23% are predicting Newcastle to finish in the top half.

On the other hand, only 11% think NUFC will be relegated.

This is a little different to what the bookies are saying.

They have Newcastle around 2/1 to be relegated (a 33% chance), whilst around 9/2 (18% chance) to finish top half.

Interestingly though, if you take all the predictions as a whole, they average out at thirteenth place.

So with the signings that have been made, fans (who took part) overall believing that it is enough to keep Newcastle United exactly where we ended up last season, not going forward but not backwards. The Mike Ashley dream!

