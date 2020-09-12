News

Watch West Ham v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings on Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch West Ham v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (8pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle looking to improve on a shocking record of only four wins in their last 20 Premier League matches and only one point from the five most recent PL games. Can the new signings make the difference?

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Argentina ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados RUSH

Belarus Belarus 5

Benin Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 1 Serbia

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Brazil ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Cameroon SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Chad SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now

Chile ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Colombia ESPN2 Colombia, ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport Maximo

Congo Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Croatia Sportklub 1 Croatia

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Djibouti SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 1

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Eritrea DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Ethiopia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Finland Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium, V Sport Jalkapallo

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Gambia Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Ghana SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong 621 Now Premier League 1, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player

Hungary Spíler1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Ireland BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel Sport 1

Italy Sky Sport Football

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya DStv Now

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Macedonia SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malawi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Mauritius DStv Now

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Montenegro SportKlub 1 Serbia

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Nigeria SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palestinian Territory beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Poland nc+ GO, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal Sport TV5, Sport TV LIVE

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Romania Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo

Senegal DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Serbia SportKlub 1 Serbia

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Sierra Leone SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Singapore mio Stadium 108, 102 (HD) mio Stadium

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo, beIN Sports HD 2

South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo

South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan beIN Sports HD 2, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Syria beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2

Timor-Leste Mola TV, mola.tv

Togo Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Turkey S Sport, S Sport+

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Ukraine Setanta Sports Ukraine

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

United States SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Uruguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K+PM, K +NS

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Zambia SuperSport Maximo

Zimbabwe SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing West Ham v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

