Watch Tottenham v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for this Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Tottenham v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle hoping to bounce back from that abysmal 3-0 home defeat to Brighton, without a single effort on target.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Argentina ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Aruba RUSH

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Bahamas RUSH

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados RUSH

Belgium VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Benin Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Bermuda RUSH

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Bosnia and Herzegovina SportKlub 2 Serbia

Botswana SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Brazil DAZN

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Burundi DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Cameroon SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Chad DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Chile ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

China QQ Sports Live

Colombia ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport Maximo

Congo Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Costa Rica Sky HD

Cote D’Ivoire DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Croatia Sportklub 2 Croatia

Curacao RUSH

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Denmark Xee, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN Sports HD 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo

Dominica RUSH

Dominican Republic Sky HD, RUSH

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

Egypt beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Eritrea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Estonia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Ethiopia DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Finland Viaplay Finland, V Sport Jalkapallo, V Sport Premium

France Free, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

French Guiana RUSH

Gabon SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Gambia Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Georgia Adjarasport TV

Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Ticket

Ghana SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Greece Cosmote Sport 4 HD

Grenada RUSH

Guadeloupe RUSH

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Guyana RUSH

Haiti RUSH

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, 621 Now Premier League 1

Hungary Digi Sport 1

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia mola.tv, NET., Mola TV App

Iran beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Ireland Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

Italy Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica RUSH

Japan DAZN

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya DStv Now

Korea Republic SPOTV, SPOTV ON

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia TV3 Sport, TV3 Sport 3

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Liberia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Libya beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Lithuania TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

Macedonia MaxTV Go, SportKlub 2 Serbia

Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Malaysia Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Maldives Star Sports Select HD2

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta

Martinique RUSH

Mauritania beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Mauritius DStv Now, RMC Sport 1

Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Montenegro SportKlub 2 Serbia

Montserrat RUSH

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Mozambique SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Nepal Star Sports Select HD2

Netherlands Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand Spark Sport

Nicaragua Sky HD

Niger DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Nigeria Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Norway TV2 Sport Premium, TV2 Sumo

Oman beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2

Palestinian Territory beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur

Peru ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Poland Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, nc+ GO

Portugal Sport TV2, Sport TV LIVE

Puerto Rico RUSH

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Romania Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania

Russia Okko Sport

Rwanda Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo

Saint Lucia RUSH

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo

Senegal Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Serbia SportKlub 2 Serbia

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Singapore 102 (HD) mio Stadium, mio Stadium 108, mio Stadium 107

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

Slovenia SportKlub 1 Slovenia

Somalia beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Maximo

South Africa SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan DStv Now, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Maximo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Suriname RUSH

Swaziland SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport 1/HD, Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport 1

Syria beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1

Tanzania SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2

Timor-Leste mola.tv

Togo Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Tunisia beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

U.S. Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States NBCSports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBCSN, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo

Uruguay ESPN2 Sur, ESPN Play Sur

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Vietnam K+PM

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Zambia SuperSport Maximo

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Tottenham v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

