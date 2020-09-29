News

Watch Newport v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings for Wednesday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newport v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Wednesday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Newcastle hoping to take advantage of an unbelievably generous trio of League Cup draws and defeat League Two opposition once again, which would give NUFC a place in the last eight.

Listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Angola SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Argentina ESPN Play Sur

Australia beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2

Austria DAZN

Benin SuperSport Maximo

Bolivia ESPN Play Sur

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Brazil Watch ESPN Brasil

Bulgaria Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Burundi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Cameroon DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Canada DAZN

Cape Verde SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Central African Republic SuperSport Maximo

Chad DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Chile ESPN Play Sur

Colombia ESPN Play Sur

Comoros SuperSport Maximo

Congo DStv Now

Cook Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 5

Czech Republic DIGI GO, Nova Sport 2

Denmark 6’eren, Viaplay Denmark, Dplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark

Djibouti SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Ecuador ESPN Play Sur

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Ethiopia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Finland Viaplay Finland, V Sport Premium, V Sport Jalkapallo

France Free, beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Gabon SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Germany DAZN

Ghana DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Hungary Digi Sport 2

Indonesia mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV

International Bet365

Ireland SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel Sport 2

Kenya DStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Madagascar SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Malawi SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Marshall Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Mauritania DStv Now

Mauritius DStv Now

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Namibia SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

New Zealand Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Nigeria SuperSport Maximo

Niue Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway

Palau Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Paraguay ESPN Play Sur

Peru ESPN Play Sur

Russia Match! Football 2, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru

Rwanda SuperSport Maximo

Samoa Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Maximo

Senegal SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Sierra Leone SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Singapore 111 mio Sports 1

Slovakia DIGI GO

Solomon Islands Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Somalia SuperSport Maximo

South Africa DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

South Sudan DStv Now

Sudan SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland DAZN

Tanzania SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Timor-Leste mola.tv, Mola TV

Togo SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey

Tuvalu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Uganda SuperSport Maximo, DStv Now

United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event

United States ESPN+

Uruguay ESPN Play Sur

Vanuatu Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Venezuela ESPN Play Sur

Zambia SuperSport Maximo

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newport v Newcastle Live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

