News

U-turn imminent allowing fans to watch Newcastle United matches on live TV – Report

As things stand, no Newcastle United matches are available to be seen live by fans.

Nobody allowed into stadiums into further notice, whilst the live TV games announced so far by Sky and BT, don’t include any Newcastle United matches.

So unless things change, the only way Newcastle fans can watch their team play live is via illegal streams.

Quite the irony when TV piracy was the issue said to have been used to halt the NUFC takeover in its tracks.

However, there could be a glimmer of hope for Newcastle fans hoping to (legally) watch new signings such as Callum Wilson in the upcoming games.

Martyn Ziegler is chief sports reporter for The Times and he has revealed that an announcement from the Premier League is expected today (Tuesday 8 September).

Ziegler says his information is that the Premier League are set to do a u-turn, at least for the time being.

He reports that his understanding is that today’s announcement will reveal that all September’s matches will be able to be seen on live TV.

Which means that as well as the 17 games selected by BT and Sky, the 11 other September matches will also be made available to watch. This includes the three Newcastle matches against West Ham (away), Brighton (home) and Spurs (away).

The Times report says that it is an unknown as to whether these other 11 games will now see their times and / or dates changed.

Instead they understand that Sky Sports will get most of the extra September games, followed by BT Sport, with the possibility of Amazon getting one, plus the BBC possibly being given a match to screen as well.

All a bit of a shambles leaving it this late but hopefully this report proves to be on the mark.

However, the newspaper adds that this anticipated announcement will only be for September and that it will be left to later in the month before then a decision is taken on whether or not to allow games in October and beyond to be shown, that aren’t included in the usual broadcast partner selections (The agreed contracts are for 220 of the total 380 PL matches in 2020/21 to be shown live, shared between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, with the split – 140 shown on Sky Sports, 58 on BT Sport and 22 on Amazon Prime).

It is hoped / planned that some fans will be allowed into Premier League matches from the start of October, so whether the Premier League will take that as justification to not allow all games to be screened live, remains to be seen.

It would be a big boost for fans though to at least have these September matches shown live, especially Newcastle fans, who saw none of their three games selected for live TV, Burnley the only other club but they have only two matches in September.

The next announcement by Premier League and broadcasters for the standard selected TV games is set to be on Friday 11 September according to their schedule of planned announcements, that is set to tell us their choices for October. The November choices scheduled to be announced on 22 September.

