News

Two of Steve Bruce’s senior backroom staff on gardening leave during investigation – Report

A new exclusive has revealed that two senior backroom staff working under Steve Bruce, have been ‘stood down from the roles’, whilst an investigation is carried out by Newcastle United.

The report from The Mail, says that the two put on gardening leave while the investigation is carried out, are Michael Harding and Wayne Farrage.

Harding is the first team physio, who as part of his job treats players on the pitch during matches.

Whilst Farrage is a soft tissue therapist at St James Park.

The Mail say that ‘club insiders’ have told them that the pair are not expected to return to working at the club.

The report says that the club were approached and whilst they wouldn’t give a statement, they did confirm that the two people in question had agreed not to come to work at the club until the internal investigation is completed.

The newspaper says that the pair are long standing workers at Newcastle United, Harding for 14 years and Farrage nine years.

Reports elsewhere have speculated as to whether these two being asked to stay away and potentially not working at Newcastle United in the future, could be linked to the recent reports of the club looking into reasons as to why there have been so many players lost to injury, often for long periods.

However, many Newcastle fans have pointed the finger at Steve Bruce for seemingly bringing players back from injury too quickly, plus instances such as Martin Dubravka stating that the club had allowed him to train for a further three days after he picked up a heel injury, before he was in so much pain he couldn’t continue and they sent him to be looked at. With an operation then needed, as well as a lengthy recovery time.

The Mail via Craig Hope, who covers Newcastle United for them, also had a second scoop.

Hope reporting that there had been a number of confirmed positive virus cases at the Newcastle United Academy, leading to what he says is ‘a strict separation of first-team and academy players and staff. Younger players no longer being called on to train with the senior squad.’

A Newcastle United Under 21 team played in the EFL Trophy against the Shrewsbury first team squad players and were easily beaten 3-0. Speculation now that the weaker / younger NUFC team than expected, may have been in part down to these reported positive virus cases.

