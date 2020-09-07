Opinion

Troy Deeney crossed a line with Joelinton remark

Troy Deeney has been making his mouth go, so nothing new there.

The Watford striker talking about the upcoming season and bigging himself up (once again, nothing new there).

The 32 year old saying that he still sees himself as a Premier League striker.

Troy Deeney stating that he isn’t going to demand a move away from now Championship level Watford…but clearly that is what he wants.

I have no problem with the striker bigging himself up.

However, I think he crosses a line when he brings other players into it.

Troy Deeney declaring:

“I got ten in the league from 27 games, which was not a bad return. I know it includes penalties but Bruno Fernandes scores penalties as well at Man United.

“How many did Sebastien Haller get last year for West Ham? Six or seven. Or Joelinton for Newcastle? Two.”

Both strikers didn’t cover themselves in glory in struggling teams in their first season in the Premier League but they aren’t the first and won’t be the last, where that happens.

Deeney can talk about himself as much as he wants but no need to point out the shortcomings of others when trying to big himself up.

A number of times in the past Newcastle have been linked with Troy Deeney, including in this current transfer window, but I wouldn’t want him to be honest. He has done ok in the top tier but is now 32 and most importantly of all, I think it is far too much all about him.

When you look at the reality of his actual goal statistics these last few years, I think Troy Deeney gets a bit carried away with himself, compared to what he has actually achieved the past three seasons.

Deeney has scored 24 Premier League goals in that time, five in 2017/18, nine in 2018/19 and ten last season.

In total, over the three seasons, 24 in 88 Premier League appearances (74 starts and 14 as sub), so a goal every three three and half to four games.

Not great but not terrible and certainly better than what Newcastle had last season, as Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle and Muto scored six PL goals between them. However, they were hampered by Steve Bruce’s ultra defensive tactics as well.

As for Troy Deeney, when you take out the nine penalties he has scored these past three seasons, he has only scored 15 non-penalty goals (Dubravka actually saved a penalty (see above) from Deeney but Watford still won 2-1, late in the 2017/18 season). Not exactly a brilliant return for a striker who is so full of himself.

Last season, five of the ten PL goals Deeney scored were from the penalty spot. Considering how few penalties Newcastle get, he might be waiting a while for one at NUFC…

Troy Deeney speaking to The Sun:

“I definitely still see myself as a Premier League striker. I scored double figures last season on one leg [last season]. Now I’m over my knee troubles. I’m back on two legs.

“I got ten in the league from 27 games, which was not a bad return. I know it includes penalties but Bruno Fernandes scores penalties as well at Man United.

“I’m not comparing myself to Fernandes but I’ve scored the opportunities presented to me.

“How many did Sebastien Haller get last year for West Ham? Six or seven. Or Joelinton for Newcastle? Two.

“Put it into context: these are £40million players and I only cost £300,000. My time’s not up.

“Do they [Watford] want to get rid of me? I think they would look at me and realise I can get them back up again — and I would back myself to do that — but there are finances and all sorts to work into that.

“They haven’t given me a definitive ‘You can go’ but I’ve seen plenty in the papers saying they wouldn’t mind me going. Even if it’s for a year on loan.

“I’m a Watford player until I’m told otherwise. I’m not one who’s going to be putting in transfer requests, or bashing the door down.”

