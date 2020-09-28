Videos

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Watch official match highlights here incl every NUFC shot on target

It ended Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1.

A scoreline that tells you little of the drama of this match.

A match where the outcome looked inevitable for around 95 minutes, only for VAR to intervene.

Watch for yourself below, as Newcastle United were absolutely battered at the Tottenham Stadium, only to somehow emerge with a point.

The 11 saves by Karl Darlow was the biggest total in any NUFC Premier League match, since Tim Krul performed heroics in keeping Tottenham out in 2013 to help give Newcastle a 1-0 away win.

Seven years ago it was an excellent goal from Loic Remy that won the points.

This time it was a ludicrous but hilarious VAR inspired decision that made the difference.

Callum Wilson the coolest person on the pitch as with the final kick of the match, he dispatched the penalty past Lloris in the Spurs goal.

Enjoy it below.

Watch the official ‘highlights’ here to see for yourself how it all played out.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

