Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1.

Newcastle United carrying a ‘little’ luck for around 96 minutes or so.

Then VAR intervened, a penalty, with Newcastle stealing away a point with their first effort on target in over three hours of Premier League football.

Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Karl Darlow – 8

In many ways, this game summed up his Newcastle career, but that is not a bad thing.

His shot stopping has never been a problem and that was evident today with a string of fine saves. Particularly the early one from Kane.

Javier Manquillo – 6

A solid enough outing from our Spanish wing-back.

He managed to get forward and support Almiron at times, which was difficult considering how deep our set-up.

Jamal Lascelles – 6

A composed display on the ball from the skipper.

Led the defensive line well.

Federico Fernandez – 7

Defended well throughout, made some crucial blocks and tackles to stem the flow of Tottenham attacks.

Isaac Hayden – 5

A difficult outing for Isaac today but he didn’t do bad, considering how out of position he was.

We also missed his influence in midfield. Failed to stop Kane’s cross for the Spurs goal.

Matt Ritchie – 5

Not his most effective game on the ball but he tracked and tackled down the Spurs right flank.

Jeff Hendrick – 6

He made some mistakes but Hendrick once again covered a huge amount of ground across the midfield.

His commitment to the cause is evident. He also tried to remain calm and composed on the ball.

Jonjo Shelvey – 5

His range of passing on the ball is needed for a game like this but unfortunately he was ineffective throughout.

He is yet to convince he has the engine required to play in such a system.

Miguel Almiron – 7

Not his best outing but he remained busy throughout. Stayed positive with his running.

Joelinton – 7

Might not be saying much but this was probably one of his better games in a Newcastle shirt.

Had some bright moments, in his favourite position.

Callum Wilson – 7

It wasn’t his fault he barely had any impact on the game but when he got his chance he took it.

A six immediately upgraded to a seven for saving us a point, even if VAR and the handball law played a part.

Subs:

Carroll – 6

Lewis – 5

Murphy – 6

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

