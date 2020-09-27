Opinion

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s unbelievable draw

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 27 September 2pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A quite incredible game where Spurs should have been five or six up at half-time and Newcastle equalise in the last second with the dodgiest of penalties, NUFC’s first shot on target in over three hours of Premier League football.

Billy Miller:

“Well what do you say about that?

“Plenty of positives… Darlow was outstanding, we’re up to 9th in the league and I haven’t heard that anyone got arrested for the outrageous pilfering of a point.

“3 games, 3 shots on target and 4 points. Could be qualifying for a quarter final on Wednesday too.

“No doubt we’re in for another season of being told what a fantastic job Steve Bruce is doing.

!When will the luck run out?

“Seeing Mike Ashley grinning and rubbing his hands together at the end told me all I need to know.

“Job done, in his opinion.”

Ben Cooper:

“After being outplayed for 93 minutes, United secured a sneaky point after their 114th claim for handball was upheld after a 3 hour VAR interrogation and Callum Wilson scored the resulting penalty.

“It ended a bizarre game which started with NUFC reverting to a back 3 despite not having a back 3 and then watching as Spurs take 35 shots and only score once.

“For all the injustices of the new handball rule, Spurs can consider themselves equally at fault, they should have been 7-0 up by then anyway.

“As for United, a valuable draw kept up their 100% record.

“3 shots on target all season, 3 goals all season.

“All hail the new attacking era and celebrate the point.”

Dave Punton:

“How the heck has Steve Bruce left north London with a point?

“Astonishing drama in stoppage time with Spurs on the wrong end of the new rules.

“Should have been four or five at half time and by the last kick Callum Wilson has the chance to make it 1-1 from the penalty spot.

“We take it and we move on, but it papers over a pretty awful display. Toothless, Brucey football.”

Jamie Swan:

“As grim as it gets in the watching stakes.

“We just create nothing and never look like scoring.

“Two shots on target in three games tells it’s own story.

“Whilst at the back, set up to be on the defensive we are being breached more than Katy Price’s g-string.

“Fortunate not to be three down by the time VAR come to the rescue of a point with the kind of decision that makes you laugh even when it’s for you. Against, you could easily pop an artery.

“Football is dead and we are sh.te.

“Lucky, but Wilson had to be brave and a point might be crucial.”

Kevin Christie:

“Brucey’s luck was in today!

“Entirely undeserved point against all the odds after offering less than no threat all game.

“Just goes to show what can happen if you manage to keep things tight and stay in the game.

“Kudos to Wilson for nerves of steel and an ice-cool penalty expertly tucked away.”

Steve Hickey:

“Poor performance, good point.

“Another game without a shot on target other than the contentious penalty.

“Another season of struggle ahead. Cannon fodder springs to mind.”

Brian Standen:

“Only plus in first half was Darlow and the woodwork!

“Lack of threat is a huge worry

“Hang on though? VAR? For once? Our way!

“Not ever a penalty! But who cares!

“Karl Darlow deserved a point!

“Great composure at the end from Callum Wilson.”

Nat Seaton:

“How the hell did we scrape a point out of that?!?!

“Once I saw the team and then how defensively we set up, I didn’t expect the game to go any other way.

“We were totally outplayed once again by a team better than us, but by no means a top of the league team, they should have had the game won before the injury time drama.

“Warning signs are there when you have only had 3 shots on target in the first 3 games of the season – mind you we scored from all of them!!!”

Paul Patterson:

“Bruce getting his luck in there.

“But let’s not beat about the bush.

“That was robbery and the tactics will get the game done away with.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson pen 90+7

Tottenham:

Moura 25

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Tottenham 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Tottenham 23 (12) Newcastle 6 (2)

Shots on target were Tottenham 12 (5) Newcastle 1 (0)

Corners were Tottenham 10 (5) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Ritchie (Lewis 69), Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick (Murphy 74), Almiron (Carroll 77), Wilson, Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Krafth, Yedlin, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

