Total spending of each of 20 Premier League clubs with 16 days until transfer deadline

Premier League clubs ended the 2019/20 season on Sunday 26 July.

Within hours the 2020 summer transfer window was open.

Today (Saturday 19 September) we have reached day 55 of the window, with 16 days remaining, the window closing on Monday 5 October.

There were widespread claims that the Premier League clubs would rein back spending due to the impact of the virus.

However, that doesn’t appear to match with what has been the reality.

Listed below are all 20 Premier League clubs with their respective spends, so far.

Obviously these days so many are undisclosed fees, it always has to be a case of estimating in many cases.

Transfermarkt are one of the sites that cover every Premier League deal, if anything I think the figures below are in many cases underestimated, plus with a smaller number of individual deals in their breakdowns, they haven’t put a fee against certain transactions.

Premier League clubs spending (up to Saturday 19 September 2020) as per Transfermarkt:

£200.80m Chelsea

£79.92m Man City

£74.12m Aston Villa

£61.38m Leeds

£58.86m Tottenham

£42.63m Everton

£38.70m Liverpool

£37.80m Wolves

£35.10m Man Utd

£34.88m Newcastle United

£30.60m Arsenal

£27.18m Sheffield United

£25.38m Fulham

£22.77m Southampton

£22.33m West Brom

£21.60m Leicester

£16.02m Crystal Palace

£14.58m West Ham

£3.20m Brighton

£0 Burnley

As you can see, Newcastle United in tenth place when it comes to transfer spend this summer.

