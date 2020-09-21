Opinion

Bizarre reaction after top football finance analyst names 10 Premier League clubs to dominate

Which Premier League clubs are set to dominate?

Nick Harris describes his Sporting Intelligence website and social media as ‘A perpetually sceptical attempt to make sense of sport’s relationship with money.’

His / their running commentary on the Premier League is spot on when it comes to the financial aspects of the ‘business’ of football and provides excellent analysis for fans, especially those taking an active interest in what is happening off the field of play.

Sporting Intelligence tweeted this on Sunday night:

“Not long ago Premier League’s ‘Big 4’ was Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

“Becoming big 6 by adding Manchester City and Tottenham.

“Leicester City title made that 7; Everton recent deals made it 8; Wolves development and Leeds United promotion / investment for me makes it top 10 = clubs above, in some order.”

Then Sporting Intelligence followed it up with:

“What should be an uncontroversial MOR (middle of the road) opinion on here provokes outrage.

“In this case that the following clubs will most likely comprise the 2020-21 Premier League top half (in *some* order): Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton, Wolves, Leicester, Leeds.”

As Nick Harris points out, this is hardly controversial or provocative. Indeed, I think it is a very very good, spot on, reflection of how things are heading, both this season and beyond.

However, it led to countless replies on Twitter, mostly along the lines of our club (which wasn’t named in the Sporting Intelligence likely top ten) is bigger than that club, or pointing out how the likes of Sheffield United finished ninth last season, or Burnley had finished tenth, West Ham tenth the season before that (2018/19) etc etc.

I think they are totally missing the point.

Yes, you might always get the odd club that does far better one season and gets a place towards the bottom end of the top half BUT that isn’t what Nick Harris talking about.

Nobody would dispute the ‘big six’ included in this predicted top ten Premier League clubs and whilst Arsenal and Tottenham were pretty poor for much of last season, they still comfortably finished top eight.

Everton have finished 7th, 8th, 8th and 12th the past four seasons and have spent vast sums of money, they now have a top class manager and look to be getting that investment spent on the right players at last, who are now making existing players look far better. They will be top ten this season beyond doubt I think.

Leicester have finished 1st, 12th, 9th, 9th and 5th the past five years. They retain key players such as Vardy and Maddison with big contracts, they do end up selling others but get top dollar, then appear to have an excellent recruitment team and bring in more hits than misses. No way they aren’t going to be top ten.

Wolves have finished seventh in both seasons since promotion, continue to bring in some class signings, putting in investment season after season. They will be top ten.

Which leaves Leeds.

Their promotion and momentum, with significant investment DOES mark them down as a club on the up.

I wouldn’t bet against them ending top ten and building from there, they have ambition.

As for our club Newcastle United? We are one of the also rans and will continue to be so until Mike Ashley has gone.

