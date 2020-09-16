News

Tony Mowbray gutted after Blackburn dominated Newcastle United but just couldn’t score

Tony Mowbray and his Blackburn team now return to league duties.

However, in their League Cup match at St James Park it was a classic tale of a team dominating but not able to put the ball in the back of the net.

Despite 10 changes, Newcastle United had a team on the pitch that cost over £90m in transfer fees.

Whilst the front four was made up of Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.

However, the reality was that Blackburn had more shots (14 v 5), more corners (10 v 3) and more possession (64% v 34%) and will wonder how they didn’t win or even score a goal.

Tony Mowbray pleased with the performance of his players and ruing the fact he was missing last season’s two top scoring strikers, who scored 24 goals between them in 2019/20.

Sam Gallagher was injured, whilst Tony Mowbray felt he couldn’t risk Adam Armstrong from the start, instead only bringing him on as a sub in the second half. The former NUFC player is Blackburn’s best striker and indeed best player, with Rovers fans worried that he will soon be moving to a Premier League club.

Sadly, very few inn black and white looked like Premier League players last night as they were dominated by Championship opposition, only managing to get two efforts on target, the goal and a very weak effort from Joelinton that was effectively a pass back.

Tony Mowbray speaking to the official club site after losing 1-0 to Newcastle:

“I think it falls into the same category as Saturday [lost 3-2 at Bournemouth] in that there was a lot of really good play, but ultimately football is about sticking the ball in the net.

“If you’re going to win games then you’re only as good as your strikers.

“I didn’t play [Adam] Armstrong tonight from the start because I didn’t think we could risk him with a crucial game at the weekend and with [Sam] Gallagher already injured.

“I thought it was worth giving [Tyrhys] Dolan a shot as he’s been exceptional for us throughout pre-season.

“They all worked hard and we dominated the ball for long spells.

“I think maybe having Gallagher arriving at the back stick to latch onto some of the crosses would have been a lot different to Armstrong, Dolan and [Ben] Brereton.

“We have to wait now for the strike force to click, but there was so much good stuff tonight to take forward.

“We’ll keep going of course but I understand that in football you have to win.

“We’ve produced some pretty good performances against some pretty good teams and some pretty highly paid footballers.

“We’ve competed and done very well in both games but have come away with nothing.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Blackburn 0 – Tuesday 15 September 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Fraser 35

Possession was Blackburn 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Blackburn 14 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were Blackburn 3 Newcastle 2

Corners were Blackburn 10 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie (Atsu 80), Barlaser, Sean Longstaff, Almiron, Fraser (Murphy 58), Joelinton (ASM 73)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Lascelles, Hayden, Hendrick

Crowd: 00,000

