Tony Cottee says fixture computer has been kind with West Ham opener against Newcastle

Tony Cottee is a West Ham legend.

The striker scoring well over 100 goals across two spells at the club.

He also made a habit of scoring against Newcastle United.

The most ‘memorable’ being when scoring after only 33 seconds of the start of the season in 1988, going on to get a hat-trick as Newcastle lost 4-0 to Everton. The Magpies seeing their season over within seconds with eventual relegation nine months later.

Tony Cottee says that: ‘After opening day clashes against Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea in the last four years, the fixture computer has at least been a bit kinder to us this time around.’

However, the former Hammers striker explains that Saturday night is a huge game for the home side because ‘we know that a very tough run of games lie ahead for us in the coming weeks.’

Whilst Saturday may have presented with what Tony Cottee thinks is a winnable start, it is looking a massive challenge for them after tonight.

The Hammers have to wait until November before they face a club that finished outside the top seven last season, West Ham play another six Premier League games before November and the only one missing from last season’s top seven is Man Utd.

Hopefully Newcastle United can add to West Ham worries tonight but it looks for sure the Hammers will be throwing everything at three points in this opening match.

Tony Cottee talking to the official West Ham site:

“A full week of training going into this evening’s game will have enabled the [West Ham] squad to focus their minds, work on the elements of their game that need fine-tuning and, most of all, nurture the confidence and belief that came from their strong finish to last season.

“There is no denying that the visit of Newcastle is a very important game for us.

“After opening day clashes against Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea in the last four years, the fixture computer has at least been a bit kinder to us this time around – but we know that a very tough run of games lie ahead for us in the coming weeks.

“Personally, I do think that it can sometimes be better to play the bigger teams early in the season, when they are still finding their feet and may have some players who have had a busy summer and are not quite up to full speed – but what is more important is that we go into that period on the back of a positive start tonight.

“Newcastle have made some impressive signings in the transfer window and will be looking to push into the top half of the table under Steve Bruce this season but, as I always say, if we get on the front foot and dictate the pace of the game early on, we are more than capable of coming out on top and securing a winning start.”

