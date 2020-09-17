Videos

Tino Asprilla interview talks through Newcastle 3 Barcelona 2 (23 years ago today…)

It was exactly 23 years ago today, the final scoreline reading Newcastle 3 Barcelona 2.

A Newcastle eleven showed just what could be done by pulling together – a night of near perfect European football under the floodlights.

It looked as though it would take a miracle to defeat Figo, De La Pena, Sonny Anderson, Sergi, Miguel, Enrique, Rivaldo and the rest.

Well it wasn’t quite a miracle but he was called Tino Asprilla, a hat-trick hero who along with Keith Gillespie, put in his best ever performance for Newcastle United.

Only four months after this hat-trick, Kenny Dalglish sold Tino Asprilla.

This was a great football night never to be forgotten.

Newcastle lined up;

Shay Given

Warren Barton

Philippe Albert

Steve Watson

John Beresford

Keith Gillespie

Robert Lee

David Batty

John Barnes (Temuri Ketsbaia 81 mins)

Jon Dahl Tomasson (Darren Peacock 78 mins)

Tino Asprilla

Interviewed by UEFA about that night, Tino Asprilla talks us through the match. Also, watch the highlights below (First video is match highlights and below is the Tino Asprilla interview).

Watching this provokes many emotions, including sadly of course a reminder of just how little excitement we have to look forward to in the present day, what you would pay to have moments like this again, although just imagine if that Newcastle 3 Barcelona 2 game had been played without fans inside St James Park…

