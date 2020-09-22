News

This stand out rare positive stat from Brighton debacle should see Newcastle star return

A newly updated stats table shows a Newcastle United positive that came out of Sunday’s abysmal showing against Brighton.

A table published showing which Premier League players created the most chances in this weekend’s matches.

Newcastle United players created only six chances for teammates and three of those six were created by one player.

The stats in the table below, relate to Premier League players from the 14 clubs outside the ‘big six’ in the top tier.

Despite so many goals (44) scored in the Premier League this weekend (a new record for the Premier League), a surprise that only two players from ‘other 14’ clubs created more chances than Miguel Almiron.

Everton’s Digne creating five and Palace’s Zaha four, ahead of the Newcastle player.

The Other 14 state that ‘A Chance Created is defined as a final pass which leads to a shot on goal.’

Newcastle United having six shots against Brighton with two blocked and four off target, five of these came after passes from teammates and three of those passes were from Almiron, who only got on the pitch for the second half after a shocker from Andy Carroll.

Absolutely crazy that Steve Bruce left Almiron out on Sunday as he was the ideal player to put up against Brighton’s danger man Tariq Lamptey, plus what the Paraguayan can give going forward, the rare times he is allowed to by Steve Bruce.

Also, very bizarre that Miguel Almiron wasn’t the replacement when ASM went off injured, instead Bruce putting Ryan Fraser on.

It is surely a no-brainer that Miguel Almiron will play against Tottenham but with Bruce in charge, who knows?

The table of chances created in this latest round of PL fixtures has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise in stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3 – Sunday 20 September 2pm

Goals:

Brighton:

Maupay 4 pen, 7, Connolly 83, Bissouma red card 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brighton 53% (59%) Newcastle 47% (41%)

Total shots were Brighton 13 (6) Newcastle 6 (1)

Shots on target were Brighton 6 (3) Newcastle 0 (0)

Corners were Brighton 1 (0) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey (Joelinton 72), Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 33), Wilson, Carroll (Almiron 45)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Clark

Crowd: 00,000

