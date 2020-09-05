Opinion

These 6 Newcastle United signings would add up to that magic £30m figure

The Newcastle United signings look to be finally happening.

With the Premier League staring us in the face starting at West Ham next Saturday, Mike Ashley leaving it late as always.

Why he can’t see the added value in getting signings in early and allowing the team the best chance of hitting the ground running, is anybody’s guess.

Rafa Benitez said he was repeatedly thwarted by Mike Ashley and his minions when trying to get targets in early, which would have enabled him to integrate the new players into the squad / team and work with them in training and friendlies.

They still have to get them over the line but it does look clear that finally Newcastle United are being proactive and trying to get players in now. With deals looking set to happen this weekend.

Amongst the various NUFC journalists there was an agreed acceptance of what the budget for this transfer window was, once the takeover fell through. The various reports putting that figure at around £30m allowed by Mike Ashley and no more than £35m.

Interesting this morning that George Caulkin of The Athletic says a Newcastle source has now told him that if the club had been successful with that £30m+ bid for Lille’s Boubakary Soumare in January, this summer’s transfer budget would have been exactly zero, with Mike Ashley unwilling to bend.

Interesting when looking at the seemingly imminent transfer activity to see how it fits in with that claimed Mike Ashley £30m summer transfer budget.

Mark Gillespie and Jeff Hendrick both arrived on free transfers earlier this summer.

Ryan Fraser was flown into Newcastle on Friday for talks and he is also a free agent.

Meanwhile Saturday morning brought news that Norwich have reportedly accepted a £13.5m bid from Newcastle for left-back Jamal Lewis.

Quickly followed by widespread reports that NUFC have put in their bid for Callum Wilson, a bid totalling £20m and including £17m up front for the striker.

Rob Holding is also said to be still on Newcastle’s wishlist and will allegedly arrive on loan once one or more of NUFC’s current centre-backs are moved on, with Schar and / or Lejeune set to be let go, with Steve Bruce not rating them.

These 6 Newcastle United signings would add up to that magic £30m figure…a bizarre flurry of activity after so many wasted weeks, hopefully set to give us a team and squad that has more chance of competing.

Newcastle United signings of a certain level were essential for the 2020/21 season but looking at the team and subs announced for the final friendly against Stoke, they are beyond essential (not quite sure what word you can use that goes beyond ‘essential’).

Only a week before West Ham, the final friendly before having to compete in the Premier League.

Today’s Steve Bruce team has Yedlin right-back, Manquillo out of position on left, Hayden emergency centre-back, Murphy and Barlaser in the starting eleven, then only able to name four outfield subs and they are Saivet, Atsu and the pair who only started training with the squad on Thursday – Muto and Joelinton.

