Opinion

The fans choice of Sunday’s Newcastle team v Tottenham

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Tottenham?

We put together a list of the 23 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back from that woeful performance against Brighton last weekend.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

Steve Bruce saying that as well as Fabian Schar, Matty Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett, Ciara Clark was now back on the injury list.

The Head Coach saying he would monitor ASM and Lewis in training after the injuries they picked up against Brighton.

However, it appears that both players are set to be available for this afternoon’s game.

Five players get 90% or higher fan support: Wilson (96%), Lascelles (96%), Fernandez (95%), Hayden (90%) and Almiron (90%).

You then have clear first choice right-back Manquillo (86%), as well as Lewis (76%) and Darlow (73%), as clear favourites for fans.

Fraser (64%) and ASM (63%) also make the team.

Whilst the most interesting one is Hendrick (53%) just pipping Shelvey (52%) for the final place in the Newcastle team v Tottenham.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Tottenham looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 23 players.

96% Wilson

96% Lascelles

95% Fernandez

90% Hayden

90% Almiron

86% Manquillo

76% Lewis

73% Darlow

64% Fraser

63% Saint-Maximin

53% Hendrick

52% Shelvey

36% Sean Longstaff

36% Ritchie

30% Murphy

27% Gillespie

14% Krafth

13% Joelinton

9% Yedlin

8% Carroll

3% Atsu

2% Saivet

1% Barlaser

