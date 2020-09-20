Opinion

The fans choice of Sunday’s Newcastle team v Brighton

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Brighton?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to build on the opening night win over West Ham, after only four wins in their final twenty Premier League games in 2019/20.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

Steve Bruce saying that Fabian Schar, Matty Longstaff , Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett were all definitely ruled out.

In better news though, the Head Coach saying no new injuries reported this week ahead of Sunday’s match.

Despite the very early positive impressions created by the new signings, ASM still tops the fan vote to start today, with 97% of supporters voting him into the fans choice of Newcastle team v Brighton.

However, Wilson (96%) and Lewis (94%) are second and third highest.

The other two to get 90% or higher of fan support are the two centre-backs, Lascelles (94%) and Fernandez (90%).

You then have clear first choice right-back Manquillo (87%), with Krafth (5%) and Yedlin (4%) seen as far below what is needed.

Hayden (80%) and Shelvey (79%) are clear first choice in the middle of the pitch, along with Hendrick (77%) getting a start.

Whilst Darlow (77%) maybe isn’t quite as overwhelming choice as you might have imagined, in front of Gillespie (23%).

Then in 11th spot is Almiron (73%) with still almost three in four fans voting for him.

The pair just missing out in the fans choice of team are Carroll (47%) and Fraser (46%).

Joelinton with only 4% backing for a start from fans.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v Brighton looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.

97% Saint-Maximin

96% Wilson

94% Lewis

94% Lascelles

90% Fernandez

87% Manquillo

80% Hayden

79% Shelvey

77% Hendrick

77% Darlow

73% Almiron

47% Carroll

46% Fraser

23% Gillespie

13%Clark

8% Ritchie

8% Sean Longstaff

5% Krafth

5% Murphy

4% Yedlin

4% Joelinton

3% Atsu

2% Barlaser

1% Saivet

