Opinion

The fans choice of Saturday night’s Newcastle team v West Ham

We asked fans the question, which 11 players would you pick in your Newcastle team v Liverpool?

We put together a list of the 24 players who looked as though they could potentially be selected for this game.

Newcastle United looking to bounce back after only four wins in their final twenty Premier League games in 2019/20.

At his press conference on Friday morning, the NUFC Head Coach gave an update on injuries and fitness.

Steve Bruce saying that Ciaran Clark, Fabian Schar, Matty Longstaff , Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett were all definitely ruled out.

Very interesting then to compare the team Steve Bruce has announced on Saturday night, compared to the one chosen by thousands of NUFC fans (see below).

Steve Bruce naming this Newcastle team v West Ham:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Carroll

The one chosen by NUFC fans having two different selections.

We saw 95% of fans choosing Almiron for tonight’s team but instead Andy Carroll playing, he only got 13% of the fan vote.

Whilst the other one was Newcastle fans choosing Sean Longstaff with 39% of supporters saying he should get the 11th spot in the team, however, Steve Bruce instead choosing Jeff Hendrick, who got 31% of the fan vote.

This is how the fans’ Newcastle team v West Ham looks with the percentage votes rounded up/down to nearest whole number for each of the 24 players.

First eleven:

98% Saint-Maximin

97% Fernandez

96% Lascelles

95% Almiron

95% Wilson

93% Lewis

91% Hayden

90% Darlow

83% Manquillo

76% Shelvey

39% Sean Longstaff

31% Hendrick

30% Fraser

22% Ritchie

16% Joelinton

13% Carroll

10% Yedlin

9% Murphy

9% Krafth

8% Gillespie

3% Barlaser

0% Atsu

0% Saivet

0% Muto

