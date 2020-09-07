Opinion

The 8 Newcastle United players who will not make official Premier League squad

Plenty of (welcome) talk now on signings coming into St James Park.

However, what about those Newcastle United players who will need to leave to make way?

Callum Wilson, Mark Gillespie and Jeff Hendrick have already signed on at Newcastle and we are now awaiting imminent announcements on Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis joining them.

In addition, Rob Holding is still strongly reported as being also set to join this week on loan from Arsenal.

Some journalists are suggesting at least one more loan signing could come in but even with just the six signings mentioned above, that would still leave us with these Newcastle United players at the club with the Premier League kicking off on Saturday for NUFC at West Ham.

GOALKEEPERS

Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie

RIGHT-BACKS

Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin

LEFT-BACKS

Dummett, Lazaar, Lewis

CENTRE-BACKS

Lascelles, Fernandez, Lejeune, Schar, Clark, Holding

WINGERS / ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS

Ritchie, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Murphy, Aarons, Atsu, Fraser

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS

Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Shelvey, Saivet, Barlaser, Hendrick

STRIKERS

Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll, Muto, Wilson

That is 33 players and when the senior Premier League squads need to be put in at the end of the transfer window, only 25 can be named, three goalkeepers and 22 outfield players.

A quick count up reveals Newcastle (assuming the new signings) would have 30 outfield players with only 22 spaces in the official Premier League squad.

Under-21 players are extra and above the limit of 25 players per squad.

For the 2020/21 campaign Under-21 players will have to have been born on or after 1 January 1999, so for example, Matty Longstaff (born 21 March 2000) would not take up a senior place in the PL squad.

After going through the 30 players above, these are the ones who I think Newcastle ideally need to move on, either temporarily or permanently.

Aarons, Lazaar, Saivet, Muto, Atsu, Yedlin, Barlaser and Murphy.

Barlaser you wouldn’t necessarily want to see sold but is unlikely to get close to the first team and would benefit more from another season on loan, never having played above League One level.

However, I think we could well see a very different list of eight Newcastle United players moving on, quite possibly as well as the likes of Aarons and Lazaar who have been told to sign new clubs.

I think a big consideration as well is that whilst allowing new signings to be brought in, Mike Ashley will be wanting some of the bigger wage earners off the wage bill.

It has already been reported that Schar and Lejeune have been offered to clubs and last season Steve Bruce made clear he didn’t really rate either of them very highly. The second half of the season they hardly got a PL start between them.

With Holding set to come in I think we will see both Lejeune and Schar move out, especially with the Swiss defender having only a year left on his deal.

With Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis coming in, I think both Christian Atsu and Matt Ritchie will go. Ritchie isn’t going to be first choice any more and I think so long as an arrangement can be come to, possibly with Bournemouth, where Ritchie doesn’t lose out financially, then he will also be out of the door.

Dwight Gayle’s injury means that if anything happened to Callum Wilson, not many mobile alternatives up front. I think every effort will be made to get Muto out though regardless, though I think if it happens we will likely then see a loan striker coming in to give another option.

DeAndre has ended up with decent minutes in the pre-season friendlies by default, Krafth away on international duty and Manquillo having to play on the left against Stoke. Yedlin was third choice right-back last season and will find the same this coming season, only a year left on his contract and surely he will now be moved on.

Jacob Murphy another with only a year left on his deal. Has been given plenty time on the pitch in the friendlies but I think partly putting him in shop window, watch out for him being sold I think in the next few weeks.

Also in his final year, Newcastle have been trying to get rid of Henri Saivet for a few years. Surely the next month will see every effort to get a deal done with some club, probably in Ligue One, with little / no fee, or NUFC paying off some of his wages.

So these are my eight Newcastle United players I predict will be moving on (regardless of whether the likes of Aarons and Lazaar are moved on as well).

Lejeune, Schar, Ritchie, Saivet, Atsu, Muto, Yedlin and Murphy.

