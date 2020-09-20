Opinion

‘Taking all this into account, just maybe Newcastle could qualify for the Europa league this season’

Good morning to all other Newcastle United fans, hope all is well and life is as good as it can be, given the pandemic.

We are in our second round of fixtures in the Premier league and fairly confident (well I am) today of getting a result against Brighton.

A win would give us points , likely to be in the top four(at least for the time being) and on paper, a cup game ahead midweek against Morecambe that we really should be winning.

This scenario plays out and it’s four straight wins in all competitions, likely top four in the table and a chance of a quarter final in the League Cup, given it would be Watford or Newport playing us for the place in quarter finals (so long as NUFC get past Morecambe first).

Now if this all happens, most Newcastle fans would be fairly happy with that, given it seems increasingly likely we are stuck with Mike Ashley for the foreseeable future and we are in a middle of a pandemic.

Before Arsenal kicked off the new Premier league against Fulham last Saturday, I predicted a third successive 13th place finish for Newcastle: not exciting, not progressive, another boring and dull pointless season. I don’t want to be proven right on that score but 13 years has made me pessimistic about our ambitions and expectations because of the disgraceful way Mike Ashley has run the club. No hope, no ambition, no pride, nothing but contempt in the best interests of what the fans want for our club.

We are not Newcastle fans in his eyes, we are ATM machines that put money in his pockets.

Back to football and so far I have seen Arsenal beat Fulham away from home rather easily but then get outplayed by the same poor West ham we beat last weekend, though the Gunners still won. Man Utd yesterday deservedly beaten by a Crystal Palace team I thought were fairly average given what I saw from them against Southampton in their first game.

I admit I haven’t seen Chelsea yet and can only go off a friend that happens to support them, he said they were awful at Brighton and he thinks Liverpool will give them a good pasting. Man City are yet to play so nothing to go off with them to see if they are any better, Tottenham were abject against Everton, but perhaps the Bale signing will spark them as a team.

That leaves me with Liverpool. I felt they were poor against Leeds, perhaps Leeds were better than I thought, all pundits have been banging the drum about them. People on this forum reckon Leeds will finish higher than us, now the same Leeds were lucky to win yesterday against a rubbish Fulham side who can’t defend for the love of money, so what does that say about Liverpool this season. Are they that good?

My point is, are Newcastle better than I or a lot of pessimists give us credit for?

Can we be successful this season because the Premier League just isn’t that good and there are weaknesses all across the league in every team.

I know we are only in the second round of fixtures but perhaps just maybe with Bruce’s lucky touch and a few decent signings and a competent striker in Callum Wilson, barring no sales or major injuries to our best players, just maybe we could qualify for the Europa league this season.

What are everyone’s honest predictions and views? Comments welcome.

