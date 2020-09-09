News

Super Computer predicts Newcastle United finish in final 2020/21 Premier League table

In nine months time we will see the final 2020/21 Premier League table.

Assuming no virus related (or other) interruptions to the coming campaign, by 6pm on Sunday 23 May 2021 we will see where Newcastle United have ended up this time.

The Magpies travel to Craven Cottage that day, hoping for a repeat of that 4-0 demolition job in what proved to be Rafa’s final NUFC match.

However, 37 Premier League matches to be played before then for Steve Bruce and his team.

As it stands, 114 points to play for and Newcastle ending up with 44 of them last season to get 13th place.

What do you think will be the story of this season?

Over at Talksport their ‘Super Computer’ (two blokes talking in a pub?) has predicted what will ultimately be the final 2020/21 Premier League table.

Newcastle United rising from 13th to 12th, so with that kind of progression we can expect NUFC to be crowned champions in 2032. Well as Newcastle fans we have already waited close on a hundred years so what is a dozen or so more to wait?

The ‘Super Computer’ has gone for Liverpool and Man City to swap places at the top but interesting to see what Chelsea’s big spend delivers, also Man Utd improved in the second half of their season.

Predictably West Brom and Fulham are predicted to go straight back down, although Sheffield United were the clear favourites last season to finish bottom and it didn’t quite work out that way.

Saturday’s opponents are also predicted to go down, needless to say, if West Ham or Newcastle can get the three points it will be a massive confidence boost for them.

Let the madness begin.

The Talksport ‘Super Computer’ final 2020/21 Premier League table predictions:

1. Man City

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester United

5. Arsenal

6. Tottenham

7. Wolves

8. Leicester

9. Everton

10. Southampton

11. Sheffield United

12. Newcastle

13. Leeds

14. Brighton

15. Crystal Palace

16. Aston Villa

17. Burnley

18. West Brom

19. West Ham

20. Fulham

