Super Computer model rates Newcastle chances of beating Spurs and relegation probability

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Sunday’s match against Tottenham.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches this weekend, including this game against Spurs.

Their computer model gives Tottenham a 60% chance of a win, it is 23% for a draw and a 17% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

When it comes to winning the title, they have the probability as 29% of Liverpool retaining the title and Man City a 60% chance, Man Utd on 4% probability are a very distant third.

Also interesting to see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of relegation at this early stage:

58% West Brom

45% Fulham

30% Sheff Utd

28% Newcastle United

27% Leeds

20% West Ham

20% Burnley

19% Villa

16% Southampton

14% Brighton

10% Palace

3% Wolves

As well as a 28% chance of going down, the Super Computer model has a 1% probability of Newcastle United qualifying for the Champions League…

