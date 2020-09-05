News

Sunderland ensure no League Cup derby with Newcastle by exiting at first opportunity

Newcastle United fans will find out their League Cup opponents on Sunday but there will be no local derby against Sunderland.

Newcastle enter at the second round stage and that is drawn tomorrow, along with the third round.

However, being a League One club, Sunderland were in action today in the first round.

Whilst Saturday saw Newcastle lose to Stoke in a friendly at St James Park, on Wearside it was an exit on penalties for Sunderland.

Steve Bruce’s former club Hull finished rock bottom of the Championship last season and ahead of their League One season, they travelled to Sunderland and won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw, Will Grigg the one who missed.

The crazy football schedule this coming season will include four rounds of the League Cup being played before the end of September.

As stated above, the second round will be drawn tomorrow afternoon (on Sky Sports) at around 2pm and that is when Newcastle United will be included, then immediately after that they will then also draw the third round.

Round two will take place on Tuesday 15 September and Wednesday 16 September, with the Magpies entering the draw at that stage along with the other Premier League clubs who aren’t competing in European competition.

The remaining top flight sides will enter at the round three stage, which will be played a week on from round two, and round four will take place a week after that, on Tuesday 29 September and Wednesday 30 September.

Round five is scheduled to be played just before Christmas on Tuesday 22 December and Wednesday 23 December, with the one-legged semi-finals to follow in the first week of January 2021.

The League Cup final, which will be played at Wembley, is set for Sunday 28 February.

However, the way things are looking at the minute, Newcastle still being in the League Cup by the time we get to October is looking just a ‘little’ unlikely.

