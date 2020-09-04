Videos

Sunderland 1 Newcastle 2 in last ever Roker Park Derby 24 years ago today – Video

It ended Sunderland 1 Newcastle 2 on 4 September 1996, 24 years ago to the day.

That derby match is memorable for many reasons, particularly for Sunderland fans who watched their team lose the last ever derby game at Roker Park.

The game saw Sunderland take a 19th minute lead through Martin Scott after Robbie Elliott gave away a penalty.

However, the magnificent Les Ferdinand then won the match in the second-half (watch the goals/highlights below).

A superb run and cross saw Peter Beardsley head into the bottom corner, then a Sir Les special won the game, an unstoppable trademark header from a corner giving Newcastle a deserved victory.

The game of course will be remembered as much for what happened off the pitch, especially for those Newcastle supporters who got tickets.

The ridiculous decision was taken to ban all away supporters and so on the night it led to many locals being on a mission to hunt down any black and white infiltrators, with no official away end, knowing that there were Newcastle fans in their midst.

The goals in particular produced attacks, as individuals were targeted, ironically a number of Sunderland supporters ended up also being victims thanks to their fellow fans, as well as Newcastle followers being hunted down.

Meanwhile, those Newcastle fans without tickets had the chance of going to watch on ‘giant screens’ at Newcastle Arena. The quality was shocking and it was like having two big TVs on the stage, with most of the thousands there struggling to make out what was going on via the ‘giant’ screens.

The season had started poorly with defeats away at Everton and home to Sheffield Wednesday sandwiching a home victory over Wimbledon.

However, the win over the Mackems sparked seven victories in a row, culminating in the seventh being that 5-0 one over Manchester United.

The win at Roker Park proved to be Kevin Keegan’s last derby match as manager, that is until his ill-fated return under Mike Ashley, a Keegan inspired Newcastle beating Sunderland 2-0 at St James Park in April 2008.

Today in 1996

Sunderland 1 Newcastle United 2 Peter Beardsley 52’

Les Ferdinand 62’ (Martin Scott 19’)#NUFC 👇THREAD👇 pic.twitter.com/TxdylW4G79 — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) September 4, 2020

Sunderland 1 Newcastle 2

4 September 1996

Pavel Srnicek

Steve Watson

Steve Howey

Darren Peacock

Robbie Elliott

David Batty

David Ginola

Rob Lee

Peter Beardsley

Les Ferdinand (Lee Clark 76)

Alan Shearer

