Stunning Andy Carroll opening match stats tell us so much

A front pairing of Callum Wilson and Andy Carroll was a surprise for most Newcastle fans.

The consensus had been an expectation of the new signing up front as a lone striker, with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron supporting Wilson.

Instead, Almiron was on the bench and Andy Carroll and Callum Wilson playing as almost a bit of an old school little and large type partnership.

A table has now been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’) which shows the most successful Premier League players when it comes to success in heading duels on the opening weekend of the season.

As you can see, Andy Carroll won a stunning 12 headed duels in his 88 minutes on the pitch, only Sheffield United’s Oliver McBurnie had more (13) against Wolves.

This tells us a few things.

That with Andy Carroll on the pitch you will then see a lot of long balls knocked up by the goalkeeper and defenders, which was the case on Saturday night.

The good news is though that Andy Carroll won most of them!

Despite the 2-0 win, Newcastle only managed 42% of the possession and only had two efforts on target, the two goals.

However, nice to have this Andy Carroll option this season, if he can stay fit. Though West Ham were woeful, especially in defence, giving the likes of Carroll and others far too much space and time when playing and receiving the ball, including in these headed duels. Most other teams will make it far tougher against NUFC.

Nice to see Federico Fernandez feature as well.

West Ham didn’t tend to hit long balls to Antonio but on set-pieces and other balls into the box, Federico Fernandez was once again excellent, as usual the Argentine was Newcastle’s best defender. Winning four headed duels as well as other blocks and challenges.

